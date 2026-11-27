COLUMBUS -- John Gibson made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday.
Gibson makes 18 saves, Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets
Compher, DeBrincat score for Detroit, Columbus loses third straight
J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings (10-12-3), who have won two straight.
“Anytime you can get off to an early lead, it puts the other team on their heels a bit, and it gives us some confidence to be able to kind of settle in and play our game,” Gibson said.
Gibson’s 29th NHL shutout, his first of the season, moved him past Guy Hebert and Mike Karakas for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list among American goaltenders.
“I thought there were some ups and downs, but when the downs were around, Gibby was there and played extremely well,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “The ups were playing this group of five that was pretty well connected. Got in trouble in our end a few shifts where they had some extended time.
“But other than that, I thought we played a pretty solid, good checking game. We were patient and scored when we got our chance.”
Jet Greaves, in his first start since Nov. 14, made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-14-1), who have lost three straight (0-2-1).
Greaves has lost seven consecutive games since a 1-0 win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 17.
The Blue Jackets had five shots on goal in each of the second and third periods. While Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski thought the play in the second was good he was disappointed in the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we had a lot of chances and momentum and for them to come out in the third period when they're up a goal and kind of take it to us the first 10 minutes, I think we had one shot the first 10 minutes, it's tough,” he said. “We have to have a better response to start the period. I think that's just unacceptable from our group.”
Compher scored in his second straight game to make it 1-0 at 11:51 of the first period. He was in the right circle and one-timed a pass from Ben Chiarot out of the right corner.
“You always want to be as consistent as possible, playing a little bit more wing as of late,” Compher said. “So, there's just a little bit of a change but I feel pretty good with it. And just anything I can do to help the team win and kind of keep this thing rolling in the right direction.”
Gibson stopped Valeri Nichushkin on a breakaway at 10:54 of the second period after the Blue Jackets killed a penalty, and then at 13:21, got his stick on an attempt by Luca Del Bel Belluz from in close.
DeBrincat scored at 4:37 of the third period to make it 2-0. He took a pass from Lucas Raymond below the left circle and scored over the shoulder of Greaves.
“We hit the post early in the third, they go down and score, and a couple of breakaways we had, we just didn't get that goal to give us more energy,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “We just needed more energy and usually when you score that gives you that energy. That gets you going again. We just didn't do that.”
Detroit forward Andrew Copp scored an empty-net goal with four seconds remaining, but the call on the ice was overturned for offside after a video review.
The Blue Jackets have lost five straight at home (0-4-1).
“We can hear our fans booing. It's not like we're deaf,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said. “We understand the situation. We understand how frustrating it is for them. We're just as frustrated. We're trying to figure it out. We're trying to do everything we can and it's not going for us. We’ve just got to figure it out.”
NOTES: DeBrincat has a 12-game point streak against Columbus, matching the longest of his career against a single opponent, that being the Blue Jackets from Oct. 20, 2018 to Feb. 17, 2022. He has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games vs. the Blue Jackets. … Detroit blocked 20 shots, five by Chiarot; the Blue Jackets nine.