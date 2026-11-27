Matthew Tkachuk took a pass along the right wall and his shot deflected in off of Bennett's stick in front at 19:36 to complete the comeback. After a review for a hand pass, the goal was upheld.

The rally started when Eetu Luostarinen tied it 2-2 at 15:42, when he received a pass at the top of the left circle from Brad Marchand and beat Logan Thompson with a snap shot.

Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers (15-8-3), who have won three straight. Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Cole Hutson scored twice, and Thompson made 28 saves for the Capitals (11-12-0), who have lost six of seven in regulation.

Hutson put the Capitals up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 10:26 of the first period when he picked up a loose puck, skated across the zone and scored on a snap shot from the top of the right circle. Ryan Leonard had the primary assist on the play, extending his career-high point streak to seven games (five goals, four assists).

Ekblad tied it 1-1 at 4:51 of the second period with a power-play goal. Brady Tkachuk’s centering pass deflected off of Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun's stick and out to Ekblad at the top of the left circle, whose high snap shot went in off the crossbar.

Hutson gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 13:06 of the third period with his second goal of the game. He carried the puck the length of the ice and snapped a shot top corner past the glove of Markstrom.

Panthers forward Garnet Hathaway left the game at 2:45 of the third period after a collision with Capitals forward Dylan Strome.

Linesperson Caleb Apperson was helped to the locker room at 11:22 after being hit in the face with a dump-in.