Sergei Murashov made 20 saves for the Penguins (8-15-2).

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (11-11-4), who had won three of their past four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up four goals on 10 shots before he was replaced early in the second period by Alex Lyon, who made 17 saves.

Jiri Kulich scored for the fourth straight game to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the first period. He received a pass from Dahlin on the rush and quickly put a backhand under Murashov’s left arm.

Kindel tied it 1-1 at 7:42 when he intercepted Kulich’s pass through the slot and batted it past Luukkonen on the stick side.

Jack Quinn found Dahlin on the back door for a redirect on the power play to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 9:19.

Kris Letang’s wrist shot from above the slot through traffic went over Luukkonen’s stick to tie it 2-2 at 19:20.

Koivunen’s pass to McGroarty went off McGroarty’s skate and off the post and in 30 seconds into the second period to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2.

Blake Lizotte made it 4-2 at 3:15, taking the puck from the half wall to the slot before beating Luukkonen blocker side and ending the goalie’s night.

Josh Norris narrowed it to 4-3 when he collected a rebound off the end boards and stuffed it under Murashov’s right pad at 12:11.

Koivunen pushed it to 5-3 at 18:44. McGroarty intercepted Lyon’s rim along the boards and sent it Koivunen, who beat Lyon with a snap shot under his right arm.

Evgeni Malkin scored an empty-net goal at 17:59 of the third period for the 6-3 final.