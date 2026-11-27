It should be an emotional night for the goalie, even if his teammates don’t expect him to show it.

"I don't think a whole lot bothers him, to be honest," Devils goalie Jake Allen said Friday after making 26 saves in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames. "He's a pretty even-keeled guy from what I've got to know and see personally, and I think he's excited for the challenge."

The Devils (18-8-0) are equally excited about the chance to play for Hellebuyck, who spent his first 11 NHL seasons with the Jets before being traded to New Jersey on Oct. 23.

"Obviously, the boys know what it means for him to go out there and battle for him, and he's going to do the same," Allen said. "There's always mixed emotions, but I think probably a lot of those emotions got out of the way a few weeks ago."

Hellebuyck made his first return to Winnipeg earlier this month but did not play in New Jersey's 4-2 loss at Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10. The Devils instead started Allen as part of their plan to manage Hellebuyck's workload after he missed training camp and the preseason.

Hellebuyck had pushed to play against the Jets and said before the game he was disappointed by the decision but understood the organization's reasoning.

The schedule has worked in his favor this time, however. Hellebuyck did not dress in New Jersey's afternoon game Friday, allowing him to rest and prepare for the Jets. Goalie David Rittich was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League to give Hellebuyck an opportunity to skate on his own.

"This one falls (into) the schedule perfectly," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It sets up 'Helle' after a day's rest."

Keefe, like Allen, doesn't anticipate Hellebuyck allowing the emotions of the matchup to overwhelm him.

"Doesn't seem like the kind of guy that gets too worked up over anything," Keefe said. "But I'm sure he's always excited to play the game, as he was the last time we played them."