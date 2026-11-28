Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-10-1), who were 2-5-0 in their previous seven. Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord to start the third period because of an upper-body injury. Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (17-7-4), who are 0-4-1 during their streak. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves.

Edmonton went 1-for-8 on the power play.

The teams will play again in Seattle on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS) to finish the home-and-home, back-to-back set.

Kakko tied it 2-2 at 12:48 after an Evan Bouchard clearing attempt went off a stick to Mackie Samoskevich, who sent it back to Kakko in the left face-off circle for a shot that went in off Jarry’s stick.

Just 2:00 later, Kakko gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 14:48. He took a drop pass from Beniers on a 3-on-2 and sent a wrist shot blocker side past Jarry.

Dunn added an empty-net goal at 18:38 for the 4-2 final.

Eberle put the Kraken ahead 1-0 at 11:21 of the first period. He knocked down a pass by Oilers forward Jason Dickinson at the left side of the net before chopping the puck in from in tight.

McDavid tied it 1-1 on the power play at 4:57 of the second period, taking a crossing pass from Bouchard and sending a wrist shot from just above the left dot to the far side. McDavid extended his season-opening home point streak to 14 games (29 points; seven goals, 22 assists).

With his 30th assist in his 28th game, Bouchard became the fastest Oilers defenseman to reach the mark in a season, besting Paul Coffey by one game (1986-87).

Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 13:07, taking a backdoor feed from Vasily Podkolzin and stuffing it inside the right post.

McDavid appeared to make it 3-1 during an Edmonton power play with 23 seconds left in the period, but his goal was waved off because of an interference penalty against Draisaitl.