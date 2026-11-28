Brian Dumoulin and Kevin Fiala each had two assists for the Kings (9-12-2), who have won four of five. Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Stian Solberg scored his first two NHL goals in his fifth game, Beckett Sennecke also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for the Ducks (12-14-1), who have lost five of six in regulation. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

Solberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 14:20 of the first period. After receiving a pass at the top of the right face-off circle, he waited for Zuccarello to drop down to a knee to attempt a blocked shot as he skated through the circle, giving the defenseman a lane to score into the top left corner.

Solberg extended Anaheim's lead 2-0 at 15:36 on its next shot and scored off the right pad of Kuemper from the left point. He became the second-fastest Ducks defenseman to record their first career multigoal game.

Zuccarello cut it to 2-1 at 1:18 of the second period when he banked the puck off the stick of Brossoit from below the goal line.

Zuccarello then tied it 2-2 at 5:30 when he scored over Brossoit's left shoulder on the short side from the bottom of the right circle.

With both Solberg and Zuccarello on the board, it marked the first time in NHL history multiple Norwegian-born players scored in the same game.

Artemi Panarin missed the net on a breakaway, but the Kings kept the puck in the Anaheim zone and Adrian Kempe scored on a rebound for a 3-2 lead at 8:49.

After missing the past three games with an upper-body injury, Sennecke returned and scored to tie it 3-3 at 12:32 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle while on a 5-on-3 power play.

Andre Lee moved Los Angeles back in front 4-3 at 2:16 of the third period with a deflection from the right hash marks, and Trevor Moore put one into the empty net at 18:39 left for the 5-3 final.

On-ice officials waved off a goal by Solberg with 53 seconds left because it was ruled Kuemper had already covered the puck.