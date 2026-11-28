Colorado scored all three goals in a 5:23 span with Mackenzie Blackwood pulled for the extra skater.

Hughes tied it 3-3 with a slap shot from the point through traffic after Artturi Lehkonen tipped a Cale Makar shot to make it 3-2 at 16:01.

Devon Toews began the rally at 13:37, scoring with a wrist shot to make it 3-1.

Makar scored the only goal in the four-round shootout for the Avalanche (15-7-3), who have won three straight and six of eight (6-1-1). Blackwood made 19 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist for the Wild (18-4-6), who have lost two in a row and three of four (1-1-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 28 saves.

Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead 7:49 into the first period. He took a pass from Matt Boldy, drove past the defense and finished on a wrist shot glove side.

Coleman extended it to 2-0 at 12:36 with his fourth goal in three games. He skated in from the defensive zone, fended off Makar's stick on a delayed penalty and scored on the backhand just outside the crease.

Eriksson Ek's second goal of the game came made it 3-0 with 43.1 seconds left in the second period. Coleman sent the puck across the ice to Brock Faber, who quickly passed back across to Eriksson Ek.

Avalanche forward Martin Necas was scratched with an upper-body injury.