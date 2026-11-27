Porter Martone and Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia (10-12-6), which won for the fourth time in five games. Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

The Flyers played without forward Matvei Michkov, who missed the game because of a violation of team rules. Michkov leads Philadelphia in goals (11) and points (20). They also were without forward Owen Tippett, who was ruled out after warmups because of a lower-body injury.

Filip Hronek and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver (6-21-1), which lost its third straight game. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves.

Foerster gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:55 of the first period, beating Merilainen over his glove with a shot off the rush from above the face-off circles.

Cates extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:45 of the second period. During an extended shift in the offensive zone, Simon Benoit tried redirecting a Nick Seeler shot but instead knocked it down. He retrieved it and pushed it to Cates, who scored from the slot.

Martone's power-play goal made it 3-0 at 10:37. He took a pass from Denver Barkey and scored from just above the goal line on the left side, putting the puck between Merilainen's right arm and body for his first goal in 15 games.

Hronek made it 3-1 at 12:05, skating down from the right point to finish a pass from Liam Ohgren.

DeBrusk scored to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 2:22 of the third period when he lifted the puck over Vladar from the top of the crease.

Konecny pushed it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 6:02, scoring from the left post with Merilainen losing sight of the puck.

Sean Couturier closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:40.

Canucks forward Filip Chytill left the game with an upper-body injury early in the second period. He collided with Foerster during his first shift of the period.