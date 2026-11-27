Lee scored on a partial breakaway to tie it 5-5, beating Juuse Saros stick side.

Vincent Trocheck scored the lone goal of the shootout, MacKenzie Weegar had three assists, and Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev each had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (14-10-3), who have won four of five. Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves.

Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Alexander Kerfoot, Ross Colton and Mavrik Bourque scored for the Predators (13-6-6), who had won two in a row and nine of their past 11 (9-2-0). Saros made 30 saves.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead 58 seconds into the first period, burying a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle after Shane Wright won the draw to Nils Hoglander.

Josi extended it to 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 16:43. He collected a drop pass from Adam Edstrom and scored on a slap shot that deflected off Vejmelka and into the upper left corner of the net.

Keller cut it to 2-1 at 18:33, backhanding a rebound following Weegar’s shot from long range.

Sergachev tied it 2-2 with six seconds left in the period. He scored on a wrist shot from the point through traffic past a screened Saros.

Lee put Utah back in front 3-2 at 18:19 of the second period. Saros saved Dmitri Simashev’s initial snap shot from the left side, but the rebound went straight to Lee, who roofed a wrist shot into the net before Saros could reposition himself.

Kerfoot tied it 3-3 at 2:40 of the third period when he raced the length of the ice following a defensive zone face-off and tucked a wrist shot near side.

Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth a 4-3 lead at 6:58, lifting his own rebound over Saros’ blocker and extending his goal streak to three games.

Colton evened it 4-4 at 7:47 by winning a puck battle along the boards and burying a slap shot from the left circle.

Kerfoot appeared to put the Predators ahead at 9:51, but his breakaway goal was disallowed after a Utah challenge confirmed that he used a high stick to knock down the puck at the blue line.

Bourque, however, gave Nashville a 5-4 lead at 11:46, scoring his second goal in as many games.