Holloway had two goals and an assist, and Thomas had a goal and two assists. Jake Neighbours had three assists, and Pavel Buchnevich had two assists for the Blues (14-9-3), who are 5-0-1 their past six games. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game in the NHL, and Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Jason Robertson scored twice and had an assist, and Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist for the Stars (15-8-2), who have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Casey DeSmith made 15 saves.

Broberg scored 26 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead off a face-off win by Buchnevich. He skated around the net and his shot hit Stars defenseman Esa Lindell's skate and deflected in.

Thomas made it 2-0 at 12:19 off a drop pass in stride by Holloway off the left wall to Neighbours, who fed Thomas for the tap-in at the right side of the net.

The Stars cashed in on two power plays in the second period to tie the game. Hintz converted a redirection at the top of the crease off a feed from Robertson to cut the Blues lead to 2-1 at 8:38, and Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:44, crashing the net and popping in a loose puck after Hofer made an initial save on Wyatt Johnston.

Robertson's redirection of an Arttu Hyry pass at 1:06 of the third period gave Dallas a 3-2 lead.

Holloway tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:18 with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Thomas.

Kaskimaki gave the Blues a 4-3 lead at 9:47 on a pretty passing sequence with Jonatan Berggren, and Buchnevich's spin and pass with Kaskimaki taking the puck and lifting a backhand into the top of the net.

Holloway scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 5-3 final.