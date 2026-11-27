Michael Amadio had a goal and two assists, and Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (17-7-3), who are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games. Linus Ullmark made 18 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning (15-8-2), who have lost three straight and finished 2-4-0 on their six-game homestand. Dennis Hildeby made 15 saves.

Tampa Bay has been outscored 15-5 during the three-game stretch.

Grieg put Ottawa up 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period after a shot from the left circle that beat Hildeby to the far post over his glove.

Stützle extended it to 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 12:47, finishing a 2-on-1 odd-man rush after Amadio forced Brayden Point into a turnover at the blue line to start the play.

Amadio made it 3-0 at 6:20 of the second period with a follow-up off a shot from Giroux that Hildeby turned away.

Stützle's second goal pushed it to 4-0 at 17:37, scoring off a rebound of Fabian Zetterlund’s shot.

Artem Zub’s first goal of the season made it 5-0 at 6:17 of the third period, a wrist shot from the point off a pass from Jake Sanderson.

Giroux extended it to 6-0 at 7:55. Tyler Kleven sent the puck off the side boards, where Amadio retrieved it to start a 2-on-1 rush before finding Giroux for a snap shot from the hash marks.

Guentzel made it 6-1 at 9:04 with a shot from the left circle off a pass from Brandon Hagel, and added a second goal at 13:49 for the 6-2 final.