Connor Brown scored the go-ahead goal on a shot from the slot while falling to the ice to give the Devils a 4-3 lead at 16:02 of the third period.

Hughes tied the game 3-3 when he scored on a shot along the ice at the left post after curling around Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud at 7:35 of the third.

Luke Hughes had two goals, Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 26 saves for the Devils (18-8-0), who have won three straight.

Simon Nemec and Yegor Sharangovich each had two assists against their former team, and Devin Cooley made 30 saves for the Flames (11-14-2), who are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Joel Hanley gave the Flames a 1-0 lead when his wrist shot from the left point deflected off Devils defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok in the slot and past Allen at 16:37 of the first period. Nemec, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Devils on June 23, had the primary assist in his return to New Jersey to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists).

Sharangovich, who also assisted the goal, was traded by the Devils to the Flames on June 27, 2023, after three seasons in New Jersey.

New Jersey took a 2-1 lead on two goals in a span of 12 seconds early in the second period.

Luke Hughes scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to tie the game at 56 seconds. Timo Meier then scored on a wrist shot just outside the right post at 1:08 after taking a pass from Jack Hughes from the left circle. Meier has seven of his eight goals this season in November.

Matt Coronato scored on a quick shot from the slot to tie the game 2-2 at 12:24 of the second.

Whitecloud gave the Flames a 3-2 lead on a snap shot from the left point that beat Allen inside the left post at 18:06 of the second.

Luke Hughes scored an empty-net goal at 19:49 for the 5-3 final.