Coach Rick Tocchet refused to discuss specifics around the announcement.

"We're just going to worry about Vancouver," Tocchet said. "We'll talk about stuff later, but we're just going to worry about the game tonight. Hilferty made the statement."

The Flyers play the New York Islanders on Saturday, but Tocchet refused to say if Michkov would play in that game.

"We'll talk about this later," he said. "I mean, we're going to get through this game. We'll go from there."

Michkov leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 20 points, but has just one goal in his past 11 games. He also played a season-low 12:19 in a 7-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Tocchet said he didn't notice Michkov being upset during or after the game in Washington.

"I mean, had some 10-second shifts for whatever reason," Tocchet said. "I don't know if it was just his skate. I don't know. We've just got to worry about tonight's game."

The benching comes not long after Michkov and defenseman Nick Seeler got into an argument during a game at the Canucks on Nov. 9, followed by a report the next day from NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, citing multiple League sources, saying that the 21-year-old forward "likely prefers to have a fresh start elsewhere" given the Flyers' difficult start to the season and internal discord."

The Flyers (9-12-6) entered Friday fifth in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the third-place New York Islanders after reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere, along with Hilferty and president of hockey operations Keith Jones, traveled to Edmonton to speak with Michkov prior to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Oilers on Nov. 11.

Briere, speaking to the media that day, said there was no truth to Weekes' report, and said he told Michkov that he remains a key part of the organization's future.

"Part of the reason why we’re in Edmonton is this morning we got a chance to meet up with Matvei and Matvei said (the report) wasn’t from him," Briere said Nov. 11. "He never said anything about that. He doesn’t know where it came from, who it was from. We also spoke to his agent, and his agent swears it wasn’t from him either.

“Matvei attracts a lot of attention and rightfully so. He’s been having a good season. He showed up this year, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him, and he started the season really well. People want to know more about him. So, when there’s a report like this today (about) a player we expect to be here for a long, long time and part of the solution for the long term, it’s important to step in front of it and adjust what’s been out there."

Michkov said that day, when asked if he was happy in Philadelphia, said, "Yeah. Of course," and added that he wasn't paying attention to any of the reports.

"I don't read all the news," he said. "I don't talk interviews. My concentration is on tonight's game. That's all.”

The Flyers selected Michkov with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, and in 2024-25 he led NHL rookies with 26 goals and tied for second with 63 points.

But last season he didn't arrive at training camp in top shape and slipped to 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games. He led the Flyers with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 26 games after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics to help Philadelphia reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons, but he had one assist in eight games and was scratched for two games, including the season-ending 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

But Briere and Tocchet said how impressed they have been this season with Michkov's conditioning as well as his improved grasp of English, which sparked his strong start.

"There's no doubt that we believe in him," Briere said. "He's part of the solution for the future. But the reality is he's one of the pieces. In hockey more than any other sport, you don't win with just one player. We see it with so many teams that have had some superstar players, and it's not easy to win. You got to build a full team. Matvei is a big piece of that, and we hope it stays that way for the long term."