Vegas' all-time regular-season record here was 16-0-3.

Macklin Celebrini and Adam Gaudette each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (12-14-2), who had dropped two in a row, including a 7-0 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday in their previous game. Michael Misa and Zack Ostapchuk also scored, and Dmitry Orlov registered his 300th career NHL assist.

Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights (15-7-5), who were 2-0-2 in their previous four. Carter Hart made 29 saves.

Misa put the Sharks up 1-0 at 15:51 of the second period. Alexander Wennberg raced down the right wing and cut to the middle before shooting off Hart's left shoulder, and the rebound fell to Misa at the right post for a tap-in.

Gaudette made it 2-0 at 5:22 of the third period. Celebrini took the puck down the left wing and fed Orlov in the high slot, and his shot was deflected by Gaudette over Hart's blocker and just over the goal line.

Eichel ended the shutout and cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:35 when he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle over Askarov's blocker.

The goal extended Eichel’s point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).

Ostapchuk gave the Sharks a two-goal lead again, making it 3-1 at 14:04. Collin Graf fed a spinning pass from the left boards to the slot, where an open Ostapchuk one-timed it.

Celebrini added an empty-net goal at 17:49 for the 4-1 final.