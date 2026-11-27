Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Marchenko, Sissons to return for Maple Leafs
Desharnais to return for Capitals; Hallander likely out for Oilers
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Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons will return to the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Boston Bruins on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS). Marchenko has been out since Oct. 26 with a lower-body injury. He was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on a hit from forward Yegor Sharangovich. Marchenko was third on the Maple Leafs in points at the time of his injury (14 points, six goals, eight assists). Sissons sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 8. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Vincent Desharnais will return for the Capitals against the Florida Panthers on Friday (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The defenseman has missed the past 13 games after having an appendectomy on Oct. 21. ... Forward Jordan Kyrou was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury and will miss his second straight game. … Defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering from ACL surgery in April, participated in his first practice with full contact Tuesday and continues to move closer to returning.
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Edmonton Oilers
Filip Hallander sustained a lower-body injury in the Oilers' 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The forward left in the first period after his fifth shift. "Yeah, that wasn't good," coach Mike Babcock said after the game. Hallander has one goal in 15 games this season for Edmonton, which hosts the Seattle Kraken on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, KONG, Prime Video).
Boston Bruins
James Hagens returned to Bruins practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, three weeks after the rookie forward was injured on a cross-check in a game against the Penguins on Nov. 5. "I don't know exactly," coach Marco Sturm said of when Hagens might return. "But this is what I told you last time, that this is the next block, the next block is in the (noncontact) jersey and that's what he did today. He's been really really good. We're really happy about his progress here and we go from there." Hagens said he felt back to normal, without any limitations, though he did not know when to expect to play in a game. "It was kind of a weird play and I felt it right away," Hagens said. "That's what made me know to get off (the ice)." Hagens has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games this season.
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