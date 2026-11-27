Boston Bruins

James Hagens returned to Bruins practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, three weeks after the rookie forward was injured on a cross-check in a game against the Penguins on Nov. 5. "I don't know exactly," coach Marco Sturm said of when Hagens might return. "But this is what I told you last time, that this is the next block, the next block is in the (noncontact) jersey and that's what he did today. He's been really really good. We're really happy about his progress here and we go from there." Hagens said he felt back to normal, without any limitations, though he did not know when to expect to play in a game. "It was kind of a weird play and I felt it right away," Hagens said. "That's what made me know to get off (the ice)." Hagens has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games this season.