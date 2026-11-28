Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (10-14-2), who have won four straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 30 saves.

Chicago played without forward Patrick Kane, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. He left a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday late in the third period after blocking a shot.

Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal, and Dylan Garand made eight saves for the Rangers (13-11-1), who have lost three in a row.

Mangiapane’s power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period. Vladislav Gavrikov's pass from below the goal line deflected off the stick of Tye Kartye to Moore, who one-handed the puck through the legs of J.T. Miller. Mangiapane picked up the puck in the slot and buried a one-timer to the blocker side.

Zibanejad scored 11 seconds into a power play to tie the game 1-1 at 17:41, taking a pass in the slot from Miller and putting a one-timer through Knight's pads. Miller's assist was his 500th in the NHL.

Mangiapane scored a second power-play goal to put Chicago up 2-1 at 19:07. He took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Donato and scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

The Rangers outshot the Blackhawks 13-1 in the third period, and 31-10 in the game.