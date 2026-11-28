CHICAGO – Andrew Mangiapane scored his first two goals of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at United Center on Friday.
Mangiapane scores first two goals of season, Blackhawks edge Rangers
Moore has two assists, Knight makes 30 saves for Chicago; New York drops third in row
Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (10-14-2), who have won four straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 30 saves.
Chicago played without forward Patrick Kane, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. He left a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday late in the third period after blocking a shot.
Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal, and Dylan Garand made eight saves for the Rangers (13-11-1), who have lost three in a row.
Mangiapane’s power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period. Vladislav Gavrikov's pass from below the goal line deflected off the stick of Tye Kartye to Moore, who one-handed the puck through the legs of J.T. Miller. Mangiapane picked up the puck in the slot and buried a one-timer to the blocker side.
Zibanejad scored 11 seconds into a power play to tie the game 1-1 at 17:41, taking a pass in the slot from Miller and putting a one-timer through Knight's pads. Miller's assist was his 500th in the NHL.
Mangiapane scored a second power-play goal to put Chicago up 2-1 at 19:07. He took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Donato and scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle.
The Rangers outshot the Blackhawks 13-1 in the third period, and 31-10 in the game.