Barkov’s steady presence also provides a calming effect on the ice and in the locker room that they’ve missed for all but two games the past two seasons.

“In Aleksander's case, we believe he's in the top five players in the world, and we may have him with more value than that,” Maurice said prior to the game Saturday. “So, you aren't going to look the same when he's not in the lineup. It's not even about effort. It's how you perceive the game, and maybe the expectations of good things happening. It changes when he's on the ice.

“So, I guess, we're really just talking about confidence.”

The confidence wasn’t apparent in the first period Friday, when the Capitals took a 1-0 lead on Cole Hutson’s power-play goal at 10:26 and outshot the Panthers 13-5. Maurice suggested that might’ve been from being “over-turkey’d and gravy’d” from Thanksgiving.

Florida imposed its will in the second period, though, rolling its four forward lines while outshooting Washington 17-6, and tying the score at 1-1 on Aaron Ekblad’s power-play goal at 4:51. Only Logan Thompson’s goaltending prevented the Panthers from having a lead entering the third.

“We definitely are a different team when those guys are in the lineup, and we can feel it every night,” Bennett said of Barkov and Marchand. “You have all four lines to rely on, and you feel confident that you just have to do your job, and you know the next line is going to do their job.”

That confidence came in handy after Hutson scored his second goal of the game off the rush to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead with 6:54 remaining. Undeterred, the Panthers tied it off a set face-off play from the left circle with Lundell winning the draw back to Marchand and Marchand feeding Luostarinen for a one-timer past Thompson.