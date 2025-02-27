NHL.com projects Sweden roster for 2026 Olympics

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters for the four countries that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Today, NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers makes her predictions for Team Sweden.

Sweden was frustrated when it finished third in the 4 Nations Face-Off but knows good things are on the horizon, especially with the Olympics a year away.

"We're just disappointed we're not one of the teams (in the final). Not losing a game in regulation and not being there is a tough one for us to swallow," Swedish captain Victor Hedman said after a 2-1 win against the United States on Feb. 17.

"But there are a lot of good building blocks for us to look forward to. Moving forward, the Three Crowns can look forward to the World Championships at home and the Olympics next year moving forward."

The Swedes (1-0-2-0) also lost to Canada 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 12 and to Finland 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 15.

The NHL will pause for its players to compete at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. The tournament, which features 12 teams, runs from Feb. 11-22.

Sweden finished fourth in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not feature NHL players. In the last Olympic tournament with best-on-best play, 2014 in Sochi, the Swedes won silver when they lost to Canada 3-0 in the gold-medal game.

Can Sweden find its way back to a medal in 2026?

Time will tell, as will what the roster of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies will look like.

Here is NHL.com's first projection (in alphabetical order):