NHL.com projects Finland roster for 2026 Olympics

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters for the four countries that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Today, NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke makes his predictions for Team Finland.

Finland is already looking forward to the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics after a last-place finish in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Finns (0-1-0-2) defeated rival Sweden in overtime but lost 6-1 to the United States and 5-3 to Canada in a game where a win could have allowed them to advance.

“A lot of guys from this room will be there,” Aleksander Barkov, Finland's captain at the 4 Nations, said of the Olympics. “It was a lot of fun to play with these guys, to share these moments and play together. That will help a lot and building from this will be great. ... There’s always something you can build on and obviously it will be a little different with an Olympic sheet, bigger ice. We’ll see.”

The NHL will pause for its players to compete in the Olympics. The tournament, which will feature 12 teams, is scheduled for Feb. 11-22.

Finland won a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not include NHL players. The Finns lost 1-0 to Canada in the quarterfinals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, also without NHL participation. In the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last Olympic tournament with best-on-best play, it earned a bronze medal, defeating the United States.

Can Finland defend its gold medal in 2026? That remains to be seen, but here is NHL.com’s first projection of the roster (in alphabetical order) that will attempt to do it. In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players and traditionally has 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.