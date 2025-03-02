NHL.com projects U.S. roster for 2026 Olympics

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters for the four countries that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Today, NHL.com senior writers Tom Gulitti makes his predictions for Team USA.

The United States will be one of the favorites at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics after losing to Canada 3-2 in overtime of the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 20. The final was a rematch of the United States’ 3-1 win against Canada in round-robin play. The Americans (2-0-1-1) also defeated Finland 6-1 in round-robin play before losing 2-1 to Sweden.

Even before the 4 Nations Face-Off began, however, the U.S. players had on an eye on Milan, knowing the NHL will pause for its players to compete in the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“I think when you’re in this environment and you’re around the guys and you have the red, white and blue on again, I think it’s only human nature, think ahead,” U.S. center Jack Eichel said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in an Olympic format and what that could mean for USA Hockey, so I’m sure it’s crossed people’s minds.”

The U.S. has not won an Olympic medal in men’s ice hockey since taking silver at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and hasn’t won gold since the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. But this generation of American players has reason to be confident it can end that drought.

Will it? And what will the roster of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies look like?

Here are NHL.com’s predictions (in alphabetical order):

FORWARDS (14)

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Cole Caufield, Monreal Canadiens

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Under consideration: Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames; Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings; Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings; Chris Kreider, New York Rangers; Brock Nelson, New York Islanders; Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins; Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks; Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers; Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres

The 25-player rosters for the Olympics -- two more than for the 4 Nations Face-Off -- create room for an additional forward and defenseman. We made some changes beyond that, though, to insert some younger forwards in place of veterans who will be another year older in Milan. Added are Caufield, 24, Keller, 26, Robertson, 25, and Thompson, 27, who all easily could have made the 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Subtracted are Kreider and Nelson, each 33, and Trocheck, 31. Caufield and Thompson were tied for third in the NHL among U.S.-born players this season with 26 goals heading into the 4 Nations break. Robertson rebounded from a from a slow start after missing the preseason to recover from foot surgery and had 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 55 games heading into the tournament. Keller is having another strong season, with 60 points (20 goals, 40 assists) in 55 games at the break. Those four will strengthen an already deep collection of forwards with elite talents such as Matthews, Eichel, Hughes and Guentzel, the grit and skill of the Tkachuk brothers, and versatile players such as Larkin and Miller.