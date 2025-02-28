Canada projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters for the four countries that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest makes his predictions for Team Canada.

Canada’s top NHL players will be looking forward to gathering again at the Olympics next February after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off last week.

This time, the tournament will have 12 teams and run from Feb. 11-22.

Since 1998, when NHL players began participating in the Winter Olympics, Canada has won gold three times: in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics. Since the inception of ice hockey in the Olympics in 1920, Canada has won gold nine times, more than any other country, and has 16 medals (four silver, three bronze).

Canada will be one of the favorites going into the Olympics, but what will the roster of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies look like?

Here is NHL.com’s first projection (in alphabetical order):