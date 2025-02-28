Canada projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

Scheifele, Hyman, Wilson could be key additions after not being chosen for 4 Nations Face-Off

2026 projected CAN roster scheifele hyman wilson

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images / Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images / G Fiume/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters for the four countries that participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest makes his predictions for Team Canada.

Canada’s top NHL players will be looking forward to gathering again at the Olympics next February after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off last week.

This time, the tournament will have 12 teams and run from Feb. 11-22.

Since 1998, when NHL players began participating in the Winter Olympics, Canada has won gold three times: in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics. Since the inception of ice hockey in the Olympics in 1920, Canada has won gold nine times, more than any other country, and has 16 medals (four silver, three bronze).

Canada will be one of the favorites going into the Olympics, but what will the roster of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies look like?

Here is NHL.com’s first projection (in alphabetical order):

FORWARDS (14)

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Under consideration: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks; Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks; Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins; Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals; Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning; Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens; Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals; Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers; Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

The 4 Nations Face-Off proved the 37-year-old Crosby can still play at the highest international level and if healthy, will likely be Canada’s captain, looking to win his third Olympic gold medal. McDavid and MacKinnon will be competing in their first Olympics and each will be relied on heavily. The rest of the forward group should have a similar look to the one selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with a few exceptions. Scheifele might be a better fit as Canada’s third-line center. The 31-year-old was left off the Canada roster despite having 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets at the tournament break. The 4 Nations proved a team can never have enough offense, and Scheifele will definitely help in that regard. Chemistry is also important and early on at the 4 Nations, it was evident Reinhart and Marner were not a good fit with McDavid. Hyman had 54 goals last season playing on McDavid’s wing, and the two developed tremendous rapport in the past four seasons. Despite that connection, Hyman was left off the 4 Nations roster because of a slow start this season. Canada could also use size up front, which is where Wilson comes in; the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Capitals forward is not just big and strong, but he can score, with 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games prior to the 4 Nations. The only other Canadian players to have more goals were Point (31), Reinhart (31), Scheifele (31) and Hagel (26). Marchand, 36, may be the odd man out if Canada decides to go with a younger, faster lineup up front.

SJS@WPG: Scheifele tucks it home on a rebound in overtime and set Jets franchise record

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers
Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Under consideration: Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights; MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames; Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres; Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators; Noah Dobson, New York Islanders; Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars.

Canada’s defense was solid at the 4 Nations, particularly the pair of Toews and Makar, who make up the first pair with the Avalanche. They should be kept together, as should the pair of Morrissey and Parayko. Bouchard could be included on the roster for his ability to generate offense from the blue line and his powerful shot. The Oilers defenseman has struggled at times in his own end this season, but another year in the NHL should help him improve. Byram also could help Canada at the Olympics; the Buffalo defenseman has been outstanding in an elevated role since acquired in a trade with Colorado. Byram is playing on the top pair with the Sabres and as a left-shot defenseman, is comfortable playing on the right side.

TOR@EDM: Bouchard puts the Oilers on the board in the 2nd period

GOALIES (3)

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

Under consideration: Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers; Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens; Connor Ingram, Utah Hockey Club; Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche.

Until another star emerges, goaltending will always be a question for Canada. Binnington played well at times for Canada at the 4 Nations but also let in some questionable goals. Perhaps Thompson, who was overlooked at the 4 Nations despite having a 24-2-5 record with a 2.23 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 31 games (30 starts) with Capitals heading into the tournament, can fill the void at the Olympics. Thompson is a big reason for Washington’s success this season, and if his star continues to rise would be in consideration as Canada's No. 1 goalie.

WSH@MTL: Thompson kicks out the pad and robs Suzuki

Related Content

NHL.com projects Sweden roster for 2026 Olympics

Latest News

Malkin gets 4 points, lifts Penguins past Flyers in OT

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Blue Jackets score 4 in 2nd, top Red Wings in Stadium Series preview

Rantanen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Sabres

Vasilevskiy makes 27 saves, Lightning shut out Flames for 7th straight win

Caufield lifts Canadiens to OT victory against Sharks

Pastrnak pushes streak to 16 with 800th NHL point, Bruins fall to Islanders

Lundell has 3 points, Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch 

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Saros stops 23, Predators end Jets’ franchise-record winning streak at 11

Rangers adjusting to Fox injury ahead of Trade Deadline, playoff push

Blue Jackets GM aims 'to give this group a chance' approaching Trade Deadline

Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Capitals GM says ‘anything is on the table’ before NHL Trade Deadline

NHL Buzz: Bunting placed on injured reserve for Penguins after appendix surgery

Blue Jackets 'creating a legacy' with new outdoor rink 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today