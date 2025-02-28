Canada projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

FORWARDS (14)
Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
Under consideration: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks; Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks; Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins; Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals; Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning; Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens; Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals; Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers; Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars
The 4 Nations Face-Off proved the 37-year-old Crosby can still play at the highest international level and if healthy, will likely be Canada’s captain, looking to win his third Olympic gold medal. McDavid and MacKinnon will be competing in their first Olympics and each will be relied on heavily. The rest of the forward group should have a similar look to the one selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with a few exceptions. Scheifele might be a better fit as Canada’s third-line center. The 31-year-old was left off the Canada roster despite having 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets at the tournament break. The 4 Nations proved a team can never have enough offense, and Scheifele will definitely help in that regard. Chemistry is also important and early on at the 4 Nations, it was evident Reinhart and Marner were not a good fit with McDavid. Hyman had 54 goals last season playing on McDavid’s wing, and the two developed tremendous rapport in the past four seasons. Despite that connection, Hyman was left off the 4 Nations roster because of a slow start this season. Canada could also use size up front, which is where Wilson comes in; the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Capitals forward is not just big and strong, but he can score, with 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games prior to the 4 Nations. The only other Canadian players to have more goals were Point (31), Reinhart (31), Scheifele (31) and Hagel (26). Marchand, 36, may be the odd man out if Canada decides to go with a younger, faster lineup up front.