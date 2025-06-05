Panthers-Oilers Cup Final has makings of ‘great series’ entering Game 2

EDMONTON -- The noise was deafening and the intensity inside Rogers Place, especially on the ice, was seemingly as high as it can get.

It was physical and fast. It was crisp and intelligently played. It was, quite clearly and literally, the two best teams in the NHL going at it once again in the Stanley Cup Final.

And it was only Game 1.

Game 2 is at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Buckle up.

"I think every game will be the exact same," Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman said.

The Oilers and Florida Panthers are going to treat hockey fans around the continent and across the world to one heck of a Stanley Cup Final if the rest of the games in the best-of-7 series are anything like what we saw Wednesday.

Edmonton took the lead 66 seconds in. Florida responded with consecutive goals in a span of 1:41. The Panthers took a two-goal lead two minutes into the second period. Edmonton answered 77 seconds later to cut the deficit to one.

The Oilers evened it in the third and finished a 4-3 multigoal comeback win on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal at 19:29 in what was looking like it could have been the first of several overtimes.

There were 78 shots on goal and 102 hits, but only five body- or stick-infraction penalties, not including the delay of game minors for a failed challenge and puck over the glass. It was clean, under control and yet bonkers too.

Who wouldn't sign up for six more games of that?

"I find that hockey right now is on such an awesome climb throughout the world and throughout our sport," Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt said. "The energy around it, I hate to point to one thing, but you go back to [the] 4 Nations (Face-Off, in February) and from then on, right, you have such a buzz around our game. Anything that can continue to enhance that will be great. Unfortunately, it'll probably be at the expense of us as players."