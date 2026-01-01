Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

14-year-old, 16-year-old participate in shootout contest

Blackhawks make a wish 3

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO – Aubrey Meloy and John “JT” Byers got to live out their Make-A-Wish moment on Thursday when the two joined the Chicago Blackhawks at skate prior to their game against the Dallas Stars at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1).

The two got participated in a shootout contest, with Blackhawks players split into two teams. Byers’ team won. As well as meeting the healthy Blackhawks, Meloy and Byers also got to meet forwards Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, who are out with upper-body and facial injuries, respectively.

“I don’t even feel like I’m really here. I feel like I’m floating,” Meloy said “I’ve watched these guys play hockey on televisions at home and I watch during lunch at school and their highlights and it’s just crazy that I’m really here with them, they know me now and it’s crazy.”

Meloy, 14, from Joliet, Illinois, has long QT syndrome, a serious heart condition and has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Her father, Michael, died unexpectedly in 2018 and hockey is her way of staying connected to him.

“He played hockey growing up and I never really knew that because it was in the 80s. I was not here at all. He really kind of brought hockey down and his dad, my grandpa, loves it,” said Meloy, who’s a competitive figure skater.

Blackhawks make a wish 2

Byers, 16, from Keller, Texas, was born with cystic fibrosis. Thanks to treatment, he plays for the Dallas Penguins under-16 minor team, referees and also mentors young skaters.

“It’s amazing. It’s something I’ve dreamed of, ever since watching the Blackhawks win the only (Stanley) Cup I remember back in 2015,” Byers said. “It’s what made me fall in love with hockey and that means a lot to me.”

As much as Meloy and Byers appreciated the day, so did the Blackhawks.

“They had great perspective,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “They couldn’t wait to kind of do the shootout. Aubrey wanted to go chat a little bit with Sody (goalie Arvid Soderblom) before it all happened, so it was awesome. It was fun to have them.”

