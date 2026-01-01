Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

CHICAGO – Aubrey Meloy and John “JT” Byers got to live out their Make-A-Wish moment on Thursday when the two joined the Chicago Blackhawks at skate prior to their game against the Dallas Stars at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1).

The two got participated in a shootout contest, with Blackhawks players split into two teams. Byers’ team won. As well as meeting the healthy Blackhawks, Meloy and Byers also got to meet forwards Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, who are out with upper-body and facial injuries, respectively.

“I don’t even feel like I’m really here. I feel like I’m floating,” Meloy said “I’ve watched these guys play hockey on televisions at home and I watch during lunch at school and their highlights and it’s just crazy that I’m really here with them, they know me now and it’s crazy.”

Meloy, 14, from Joliet, Illinois, has long QT syndrome, a serious heart condition and has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Her father, Michael, died unexpectedly in 2018 and hockey is her way of staying connected to him.

“He played hockey growing up and I never really knew that because it was in the 80s. I was not here at all. He really kind of brought hockey down and his dad, my grandpa, loves it,” said Meloy, who’s a competitive figure skater.