Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Logan Thompson celebrated being named to the Canadian Olympic roster with his biggest fan.

The Washington Capitals goalie was gifted a homemade ornament and card by a young fan named Sutton after the team’s game against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the Capitals, the 7-year-old gave Thompson a big hug before giving him a belated Christmas gift.

Sutton is a cancer survivor who rang the bell at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night in November. The young fan and Thompson met in November 2024 at a Hockey Fights Cancer skate hosted by the Capitals. The two have forged a sweet bond and the Capitals goalie was in attendance when Sutton also rang the bell at a local hospital in honor of completing cancer treatment.