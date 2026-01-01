Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Washington goalie reunites with 7-year-old cancer survivor

Logan Thompson Sutton

© Washington Capitals

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Logan Thompson celebrated being named to the Canadian Olympic roster with his biggest fan.

The Washington Capitals goalie was gifted a homemade ornament and card by a young fan named Sutton after the team’s game against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the Capitals, the 7-year-old gave Thompson a big hug before giving him a belated Christmas gift.

Sutton is a cancer survivor who rang the bell at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night in November. The young fan and Thompson met in November 2024 at a Hockey Fights Cancer skate hosted by the Capitals. The two have forged a sweet bond and the Capitals goalie was in attendance when Sutton also rang the bell at a local hospital in honor of completing cancer treatment.

The ornament featured a picture of Sutton and Thompson after she completed her treatment. The 7-year-old also made two handmade cards to wish him a Merry Christmas and to congratulate Thompson on making Canada’s Olympic hockey team.

“Congrats on making the team Canada Logan! I’m so excited you are going to the Olympics,” Sutton wrote in one card that featured a drawing of the Olympic rings and Canada’s flag.

On Wednesday, Thompson and Capitals teammate Tom Wilson were announced as part of the 25-player Team Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Short Shifts

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation