McDavid, Draisaitl continuing to flourish for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have established themselves as one of the greatest scoring duos in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The big questions now: When do the Edmonton Oilers play them apart? When do they put them together? Will McDavid and Draisaitl join the other greatest scoring duos by hoisting the Stanley Cup? If one of them wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player, which one will it be?

McDavid won the Conn Smythe last season, even though the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Cup Final. He leads the playoffs with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 17 games this season, but Draisaitl is right behind with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 17 games.

After McDavid set up Draisaitl for the winning goal on the power play in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime victory against Florida in Game 1 of the Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Draisaitl said it was “pretty easy” for him to score. McDavid said of his teammate: “There’s not many better -- maybe nobody better.”

McDavid and Draisaitl will be must-see TV in Game 2 here Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Among players who have appeared in at least 35 playoff games, McDavid (1.59) ranks third in points per game in NHL history. Draisaitl (1.48) ranks fourth. The only players in front of them? Wayne Gretzky (1.84) and Mario Lemieux (1.61).