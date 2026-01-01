Barkov, Tkachuk ‘boost morale’ at Panthers practice on eve of Winter Classic

MIAMI -- Having Aleksander Barkov on the ice -- even in a hoodie and track pants with a brace on his surgically repaired right knee -- was a welcome sight for the Florida Panthers before they practiced at loanDepot park on Thursday.

Neither Barkov nor Matthew Tkachuk, who practiced again in a noncontact jersey, will play against the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), but at least the injured forwards were able to share in some of the experience of the Panthers’ first outdoor game.

Barkov has resumed skating lightly as the next step in the Panthers captain’s recovery from surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Sept. 26 after their top center was injured in the first practice of training camp. There is no change, though, in the 30-year-old’s timetable to return, which Florida estimated at 7-9 months following his surgery.

“Him being on the ice, he’s not ahead of anything,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s just a normal … it’s a like a Sunday walk. He’s just moving around the ice. But it’s nice for him to be a part of it.”

Tkachuk, who had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22, was able to do more, going through the full practice, but he’s yet to be cleared for contact.