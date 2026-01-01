Barkov, Tkachuk ‘boost morale’ at Panthers practice on eve of Winter Classic

Coach, teammates get lift from injured forwards prior to outdoor game against Rangers

Barkov Tkachuk FLA practice at Winter Classic

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images / Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

MIAMI -- Having Aleksander Barkov on the ice -- even in a hoodie and track pants with a brace on his surgically repaired right knee -- was a welcome sight for the Florida Panthers before they practiced at loanDepot park on Thursday.

Neither Barkov nor Matthew Tkachuk, who practiced again in a noncontact jersey, will play against the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), but at least the injured forwards were able to share in some of the experience of the Panthers’ first outdoor game.

Barkov has resumed skating lightly as the next step in the Panthers captain’s recovery from surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Sept. 26 after their top center was injured in the first practice of training camp. There is no change, though, in the 30-year-old’s timetable to return, which Florida estimated at 7-9 months following his surgery.

“Him being on the ice, he’s not ahead of anything,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s just a normal … it’s a like a Sunday walk. He’s just moving around the ice. But it’s nice for him to be a part of it.”

Tkachuk, who had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22, was able to do more, going through the full practice, but he’s yet to be cleared for contact.

Watch Day 12 of the loanDepot Park rink build for the 2026 Winter Classic

Maurice said there will be no surprise return for Tkachuk on Friday, but there has been value in him rejoining the Panthers for practice this week.

“It’s just nice for the players to see,” Maurice said. “Matthew is moving; that’s a big boost to us in practice. There’s way more chirping. There’s way more talking.”

The Panthers (21-15-3) have been able to survive, going 9-3-2 in their past 14 games, despite being without Barkov and Tkachuk, along with injured forwards Tomas Nosek (knee surgery), Cole Schwindt (broken arm) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).

Barkov and Tkachuk are arguably their top two forwards, though.

Tkachuk’s return is expected at some point this month. Florida hopes Barkov, a three-time winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward (2021, 2024, 2025), will be back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers’ regular-season finale is April 15.

“He’s been working so hard just to get back to the ice, and it’s amazing how quick he’s on the ice now,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “He’s putting in a lot of work.”

All of Florida’s injured players were on the ice here for the team photo before practice. Gadjovich and Kulikov were the only ones not wearing skates. Nosek, like Barkov, was in track pants and a hoodie. Schwindt was in full equipment and practiced in a noncontact jersey for the first time since he was injured on Nov. 17.

“It’s good,” Maurice said. “You forget about all these guys. They’re not really on your team and we’ve talked about, ‘That’s it. The guys in the room, this is our team and it’s not changing,’ and then we’re going to make six really big trades between now and the end of the year.

“We’re going to get a really good player, and nobody has to leave because of it. So, it does boost morale.”

Now available on NHL Auctions

Game Worn jerseys from both the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers from the 2026 NHL Winter Classic. Remaining player jerseys will be added on January 2.

Related Content

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Panthers ready to turn page to Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers

Rodrigues looking forward to 'fun experience' at Winter Classic in Florida

Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

NHL Winter Classic

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

Panthers ready to turn page to Winter Classic

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

NHL reveals rendering of loanDepot park design for Winter Classic

Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers

Rodrigues looking forward to 'fun experience' at Winter Classic in Florida

Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

Winter Classic in MLB park brings things ‘full circle’ for Panthers GM

Winter Classic rink build underway in Miami for Rangers-Panthers outdoor game

Episode 3 of 'Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic' premieres Tuesday