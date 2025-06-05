Stanley Cup Final live blog: Panthers at Oilers, Game 1

8 p.m. ET

The players are on the ice for warmups, the Oilers led out by goalie Stuart Skinner and the Panthers by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as few seconds later.

Right before the players filed onto the ice, the speakers blared with “Live It Up,” by Australian metallers Airbourne (conveniently spelled correctly for our Canadian friends here).

There was a message there for players and fans alike for tonight.

“Can't get enough of a good time

"Gonna live it up, while I'm a still alive

"I'm a hell raiser, risk taker, full-speed ahead

"Till I'm dead in the fast lane

"Live wire, wild fire

"I'd rather burn up in flames then fade away

"You gotta live it up.”

By the way, Wes McAuley and Francis Charron are the referees for Game 1. It should be an entertaining show on that front as McAuley has never met a stage too big for his personality.

There were no surprises in the warmup. Connor Brown is in for Jeff Skinner for the Oilers and Jesper Boqvist is on Florida’s fourth line in place of A.J. Greer, who has a lower-body injury and was ruled out in the morning.