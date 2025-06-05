Stanley Cup Final live blog: Panthers at Oilers, Game 1

Welcome to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton.
NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in the arena and will provide all the sights and sounds from Game 1.
Game 1
The players are on the ice for warmups, the Oilers led out by goalie Stuart Skinner and the Panthers by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as few seconds later.
Right before the players filed onto the ice, the speakers blared with “Live It Up,” by Australian metallers Airbourne (conveniently spelled correctly for our Canadian friends here).
There was a message there for players and fans alike for tonight.
“Can't get enough of a good time
"Gonna live it up, while I'm a still alive
"I'm a hell raiser, risk taker, full-speed ahead
"Till I'm dead in the fast lane
"Live wire, wild fire
"I'd rather burn up in flames then fade away
"You gotta live it up.”
By the way, Wes McAuley and Francis Charron are the referees for Game 1. It should be an entertaining show on that front as McAuley has never met a stage too big for his personality.
There were no surprises in the warmup. Connor Brown is in for Jeff Skinner for the Oilers and Jesper Boqvist is on Florida’s fourth line in place of A.J. Greer, who has a lower-body injury and was ruled out in the morning.
We are about 40 minutes from the start of Game 1 of this best-of-7 series between the defending Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
This city is already alive for the rematch of last season’s Cup Final, which the Panthers took with a dramatic 2-1 victory in Game 7.
We pulled into Edmonton on our bus almost three hours before face-off and the streets were lined with fans outside screaming, “We want the Cup!” over and over. Other fans were getting selfies with the statue of franchise icon Wayne Gretzky raising the Cup above his head that stands in front of the arena.
The Moss Pit, the area across the street from Rogers Place where fans who aren’t able to get inside gather together to watch the game, was jammed with fans ready for the latest attempt by the hometown team to win its first Stanley Cup since 1990.
The 35-year drought has left the fans here, in what was once known as the City of Champions after winning the Cup five times in a seven-season period, thirsty for a taste from Lord Stanley’s chalice.
They aren’t shy about letting it be known to anyone within earshot and they believe after the Game 7 heartbreak last season that captain Connor McDavid and his mates can wrest the trophy from the dastardly Panthers, who feature Public Enemy No. 1 in Matthew Tkachuk.
The Oilers got some good news in the morning when forward Connor Brown declared himself ready for Game 1 after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Brown has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 14 games this postseason.
