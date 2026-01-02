Guenther gets 1st NHL hat trick, Mammoth cruise past Islanders

Calum Ritchie and Matthew Schaefer scored, and Maxim Shabanov had two assists for the Islanders (22-15-4), who have lost two of three (0-2-1). David Rittich was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Marcus Hogberg made four saves in relief in his first appearance of the season.

The Islanders outshot the Mammoth 11-0 in the first 10:30 of the game.

"We had a really good start. I think it affected us, not scoring in that first period," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "I think it played a role in this game. If we were to score in that first period, it would probably help us, give us some momentum out of it. I think that it did the opposite. But after that, I'd say it's probably more the details of the game.

"We lost battles, one-on-one, battles where we should have been better in those areas. We take some penalties, offensive zone penalty, too many men. So I mean, these details at some point will hurt you. And this is a team that has a lot of good skills. So if you give them 2-on-1s and stuff like this, you probably ought to pay the price at the end of the night."

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the second period when his wrist shot from inside the left face-off circle banked off Rittich's helmet and in.

Ritchie tied the game 1-1 after he beat Vejmelka glove side off the rush at 2:35 of the second.

Guenther scored his second of the game to make it 2-1 at 10:20 of the second on a one-timer off a pass from Lawson Crouse.

Schmaltz extended the lead to 3-1 at 16:19. Tony DeAngelo couldn't corral a puck at the Utah blue line before Schmaltz beat Rittich high glove side off a 2-on-1 rush with Keller.