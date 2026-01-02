Rangers aim to show 'hockey world' how good they can be at Winter Classic

The past year did not bring a lot of good tidings to the Rangers.

They ended 2025 with a .540 points percentage (42-35-11), which was 21st in the NHL. This season in particular they have a .512 points percentage (19-18-5), which is last in the Eastern Conference.

New York was arguably the most disappointing team in the League last season, failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being a Stanley Cup favorite at the start following a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.

As a result, the Rangers went through a coaching change, hiring Mike Sullivan to replace Peter Laviolette on May 2, and traded one of the best players in franchise history, Chris Kreider, to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12.

This season has still been up and down, though, with five losing streaks of at least three games and three winning streaks of at least three games. They've been shutout eight times, including six times at home, where they are 5-10-3.

But coming down to Miami with their families and getting an opportunity to experience an event unlike any the NHL has ever put on -- easily the League's most ambitious outdoor game, considering the South Florida climate -- comes at the right time for the team, center Mika Zibanejad said.

"Looking back at how it's been, how we ended last season and how it's been this season so far, I think definitely," Zibanejad said. "Obviously, you don't want to be in that position to have that as a moment, but we're in it now, and obviously having this opportunity to play an outdoor game with all the families here, a special game like this, the two points mean a lot, but the two points add a lot more to the experience, too. You're going to remember this way more and in a completely different way and with a different feeling when you win. That's the plan."

Zibanejad is himself 3-0 in outdoor games, having won with the Rangers against the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field in New York, and the 2024 Stadium Series against the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He also won with the Ottawa Senators in the 2014 Heritage Classic against the Vancouver Canucks at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Rangers have an outdoor game winning streak to keep intact, too. They're 5-0-0 in such games.

Zibanejad's eyes lit up when that statistic was mentioned. He said now it's something they'll talk about in the locker room before the game.

"We want to keep that going," he said.

"You have to remind yourself that it's two points that are important, too, the same two points that you play for in any other game, but it becomes a special game. So, yeah, when you win a game like this there's a different type of emotion to it."

Emotion that can carry with a team.

The Rangers won the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and a few months later they were playing in the Eastern Conference Final. They won both games they played at Yankee Stadium in New York in the 2014 Stadium Series, and that season culminated with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 2017-18 season ended in disappointment, but six years later, after the Rangers defeated the Islanders at MetLife Stadium, they would go on once again to play in the Eastern Conference Final.

So, there's precedent for what their goal is Friday.

Win. Start the new year right. Send a message. Turn their season around.

"I think honestly a win right now against anyone in any building would jolt us," Soucy said. "But on a big stage, playing in front of your family, playing in front of your kids, there's a little extra to it."