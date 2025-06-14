Pickard to start for Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Goalie is 7-0 this postseason, replaces Skinner after entering past 2 against Panthers in relief

Pickard EDM to start game 5

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Pickard made 22 saves in relief of Stuart Skinner in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 on Thursday in Florida. He is 7-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in nine games (six starts) this postseason. Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA, an .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 starts.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

"It's exciting, it's a good opportunity for me obviously," Pickard said after the morning skate. "It feels like another game for me, getting the time in last game and not having much time to think about it, not having much room for error and our team battling back and getting the win, gives you some confidence.

"The building is going to be electric tonight and it's going to be an exciting day."

Pickard replaced Skinner to start the second period Thursday with Edmonton trailing 3-0. Skinner made 14 saves in the first period and was pulled by coach Kris Knoblauch in an effort to change the momentum of the game.

NHL Tonight recaps the Oilers game 4 comeback

It worked; Pickard stopped the 10 shots he faced in the second and the Oilers scored three goals to tie the game.

Jake Walman put Edmonton up 4-3 at 13:36 of the third period, and Sam Reinhart tied it at 19:40 with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker. Leon Draisaitl won it for Edmonton at 11:18 of overtime.

"It wasn't an easy call because we have two good goaltenders," Knoblauch said of giving Pickard the start. "Stu has come in and played some really big games, especially later in the series. But I think the deciding factor for us is that we won the previous game, and [Pickard] made a lot of big saves. That was probably the deciding factor; No. 1, we did win and how well he played for him to get the net again."

Pickard's biggest save in Game 4 was on Sam Bennett at 6:48 of overtime. He got a piece of a one-timer from the Florida forward with his glove and it deflected up off the crossbar.

"We have a lot of belief in both guys and obviously both guys can step up and give us a chance to win," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "That's what we're looking for [Pickard] to do tonight; he's done that all playoffs."

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm4: Pickard denies Bennett in overtime with help from the crossbar

Pickard relieved Skinner in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, then started Game 3 with Edmonton trailing 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

The 33-year-old won the next four games of the series and the first two of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, Pickard sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2, and Skinner took over for the rest of the series and into the conference final against the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton defeated Dallas in five games to set up the Final rematch against Florida.

"I don't know what it is, if it's the confidence he brings to the game and it rubs off on everyone or what, but it's been a great run with him," Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said of Pickard. "Every time he steps in, I mean, you can't ask more from a player or a goalie in any position really when you're called upon to be at your best. He's never shown up not ready for us."

Pickard is in his 10th NHL season with his sixth team. He spent a good portion of his career in the American Hockey League before becoming Edmonton's full-time backup to Skinner last season.

In 36 regular-season games this season (31 starts), Pickard was 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

"There's been a lot of stops along the way," Pickard said. "You can look at tonight as the biggest game of my life, but the last game was the biggest game of my life until the next one. It's rinse and repeat for me. It's been a great journey. I've been to a lot of good places and I'm grateful I had the chance to come to Edmonton a couple of years ago and this is what you play for. I'm excited."

