Pickard to start for Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Calvin Pickard will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Pickard made 22 saves in relief of Stuart Skinner in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 on Thursday in Florida. He is 7-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in nine games (six starts) this postseason. Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA, an .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 starts.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

"It's exciting, it's a good opportunity for me obviously," Pickard said after the morning skate. "It feels like another game for me, getting the time in last game and not having much time to think about it, not having much room for error and our team battling back and getting the win, gives you some confidence.

"The building is going to be electric tonight and it's going to be an exciting day."

Pickard replaced Skinner to start the second period Thursday with Edmonton trailing 3-0. Skinner made 14 saves in the first period and was pulled by coach Kris Knoblauch in an effort to change the momentum of the game.