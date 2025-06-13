Perry sparking Oilers in latest Cup Final appearance

Perry hoped he'd still be playing at 40 but he couldn't foresee that on June 19, 2019, when the Ducks bought out the final two years of the eight-year contract he signed with them on March 18, 2013. Perry was the No. 28 pick by Anaheim in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent his whole career (14 seasons) with them to that point.

"I was there in Anaheim when they bought him out and at that point, where does the career go?" Oilers forward Adam Henrique said. "Do you go somewhere for a little bit and retire? Or do you just keep (going)? He's a guy that kept playing and found roles on winning teams and has been in so many playoff games the last five years, to (be in) five finals is impressive.

"I think he just loves to compete, loves to play and loves to be around the guys and he goes out there and leads by example. He won't back down from anybody, he goes to the hard areas, he does all the right things. He's always here early, he's in the gym. He does everything he needs to do to be ready. He's got to be one of the fiercest competitors in the game. That's how he's played his whole career."

Perry wants to win the Cup again not just for himself, but for his 7-year-old son Griffin, who joined him at his pod for the Stanley Cup Final Media Day on June 3. Perry's lone Cup win came 10 years before Griffin was born, so sharing this experience with him makes it that much more special.

"It's not his first one but it's one that he is fully invested. He knows what's going on, he's at that age where he knows the ins and outs of hockey, especially now that he's playing and is part of it," Perry said. "You call him after the game, and he's just as riled up as you are and just as happy as you are. It's been a lot of fun, it's been exciting."

The fun continues for Perry, who said on June 3 that he's already planning to play in the NHL next season. He signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with Edmonton on July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but that can wait. Right now, it's about winning the Cup again, and Perry's shown he knows when to speak up and when to let his game do the talking.

"He carries a lot of weight with all the experience he has and his age," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Everyone has a lot of respect for him, the coaching staff has a lot of respect for him. So, when those guys do speak, say their thoughts, everyone has a lot of respect for that and toes the line. What else can you do, because what he says has a lot of meaning."