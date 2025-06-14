EDGE stats behind Pickard’s Stanley Cup Playoff heroics for Oilers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Calvin Pickard stepped into a dire situation for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the goalie’s strong advanced stats helped him remain undefeated this postseason and his team draw even in their championship series rematch against the Florida Panthers.

Pickard, who replaced starter Stuart Skinner to begin the second period with the Oilers trailing 3-0, made 22 saves on 23 shots faced in their 5-4 overtime win against the Panthers. Edmonton evened the best-of-7 series, 2-2, on Leon Draisaitl’s overtime goal, marking the team’s eighth comeback win of the 2025 postseason.

Pickard, who also made a relief appearance in Game 3 of the Cup Final but previously hadn’t played since Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights of the Western Conference Second Round on May 8, has been an unsung hero for Edmonton with a 7-0 record in nine games this postseason. Only three goalies in NHL history have had more wins than Pickard without having any losses in a single postseason: Gump Worsley was 11-0 with the Montreal Canadiens in 1968, Jacques Plante was 8-0 with the Canadiens in 1960, and Terry Sawchuk was 8-0 with the Detroit Red Wings in 1952.