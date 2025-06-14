Panthers at Oilers, Stanley Cup Final Game 5 preview

EDMONTON -- This seesaw, overtime-filled, no-lead-is-safe Stanley Cup Final has shifted diagonally northwest across the continent to Western Canada for Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 with three of the four games being decided in overtime, including each of Edmonton's wins in Games 1 and 4 ended by forward Leon Draisaitl.

"This has been a pretty incredible (Stanley Cup Final)," Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. "I think this is one of the tightest series I think anyone will ever see. Most exciting. Just the talent level and how close these two teams are, how back and forth the games have been, it's been very exciting, a little nerve wracking at times. We're all big fans of the game still and to have these two teams playing each other and playing the way they are and the games playing out the way they have, it makes you realize why you love the game so much but also why this trophy is the hardest there is to win."

The Game 5 swing is obvious with history clearly favoring the winner.

Edmonton is 12-5 all-time when a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, including 5-1 when starting at home. Florida is 5-2 in such situations, including 4-0 when starting on the road.

When a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win the series 19 of 26 times (73.1 percent).

"Obviously, it's a different feeling than it was last year," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "Being down three, chasing the whole series. It's a chance to put ourselves in a good spot here tonight with a big effort. We're excited. I'm sure they're excited too. Everyone's excited. It's a big game."

There have been 32 goals scored so far, making it the highest-scoring Cup Final through four games in 44 years, since the New York Islanders and Minnesota North Stars combined for 36 in four games in 1981.

It's also the first time in Cup Final history that two games have featured a game-tying goal in the final minute (Games 2 and 4).

The Panthers enter looking to overcome a tough loss in Game 4, when they became the first team in Cup Final history to lose when they were leading at least 3-0 after the first period. Teams in that situation were previously 32-0.

"I mean, obviously it was a disappointing loss, but pages turn pretty quick this time of year," Marchand said. "You can't get caught thinking ahead or behind; it has to be in the moment. Especially with the quick turnaround to this game, guys did a good job of resetting and doing what they had to do to be prepared for this game here tonight."

On the other hand, the Oilers know they have to reset after an emotional comeback win if they want to be strong at the start of Game 5.

They'll try do it with Calvin Pickard in goal; he will make his first career start in the Stanley Cup Final after getting the win in Game 4 with 22 saves on 23 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner, who was pulled after the first period. Pickard also made seven saves on eight shots in relief of Skinner in Game 3.

Pickard is 7-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage this postseason. It will be his first start since May 8, which was Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Second Round.

"It's exciting, a good opportunity for me, obviously," Pickard said. "It feels like another game for me. Obviously getting the time in last game and not having much time to think about it and not having much room for error, then obviously our team really battling back and getting the win, it gives us confidence.

“The building is going to be electric tonight. It's definitely going to be an exciting day."

Here is a breakdown of Game 5:

Panthers: Florida is not expected to make any lineup changes for the second straight game. The Panthers have scored first in three consecutive games. They're 11-3 in the playoffs when scoring first, but that includes losing Game 4 after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first. They're 3-4 when allowing the first goal. Sam Bennett has scored in five consecutive road games since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. He can become the fifth player in NHL history to score in six straight road games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bennett, who has a League-leading 14 goals this postseason, can also be the fourth active player to score at least 15 in a single postseason. Edmonton forward Zach Hyman scored 16 last year.