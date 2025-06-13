Barkov thriving with Panthers thanks to lessons learned from NHL icon Jagr

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The impact Jaromir Jagr left on the Florida Panthers years ago is still being felt through the influence he had on Aleksander Barkov.

"I wouldn't be in the same position or situation without his arrival here and how much I learned from him just by watching him," Barkov, the Panthers center, told NHL.com.

Jagr was in the building for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, the teacher, if you will, watching his former student pick up two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena that evened the best-of-7 series at two games apiece.

Game 5 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Prior to Game 4, Jagr was reminiscing about his time with the Panthers from 2015-17, about playing on the same line as Barkov, then in his early 20s, not yet Florida's longest tenured captain, not yet its all-time leading scorer in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, not yet a three-time Selke Trophy winner voted as the League's best defensive forward, not yet a Stanley Cup champion.

Jagr was asked if Barkov at 29 years old has become the player he thought he would turn into when he played with him and forward Jonathan Huberdeau all those years ago.

"Not really, no," Jagr told NHL.com.

Then he paused for almost 15 seconds to think about the question more, to analyze in his brilliant hockey mind the player Barkov is now, an elite two-way center and better than a point-per-game player (611 points in 552 games) since Jagr left Florida after the 2016-17 season.

"To be the best defensive player, and I played with Ron Francis, it's a gift," Jagr said. "It's also a gift to be an offensive guy with such skill and talent, but then to be the best defensive guy too, you have to sacrifice your offense for defense and not many guys want to do that. So it's kind of surprised me (what Barkov has become), but then I think about it and it doesn't surprise me, because remember, he was adjusting to me."

Jagr came to the Panthers via a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26, 2015, 11 days after his 43rd birthday. He was always a player who would slow the game down, who would battle 1-on-1 along the boards, who would need his linemates to be close to him, not flying the zone.

Barkov at the time was 19. Huberdeau was 21.

"I couldn't adjust to them," Jagr said. "They were fast. They played a different game. But they knew that the way the line would click is they had to adjust to me because I could not speed up. They could slow down but I can't go the other way so they had to adjust to me and 'Barky' as the centerman had to do it."