Panthers hope road success continues in Game 5 of Cup Final against Oilers

Florida has 9 wins away from home, 1 shy of tying NHL record

FLA continue success on raod in SCF

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

EDMONTON -- If the Florida Panthers are going to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, they will have to win at least one game on the road.

Fortunately for them, that hasn't been a problem in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers are 9-3 on the road in the postseason, including taking Game 2 of the Cup Final at Rogers Place, with Brad Marchand scoring in double overtime in the 5-4 win on June 6.

They'll try to keep that going in Game 5 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX) with the chance to put themselves one win away from a second straight title.

"I've noticed that the style of game that we play travels," Florida defenseman Seth Jones said. "I think we don't change anything based on whether we're home or away. First change, last change, anything like that. Our game is very direct. It's simple and it's physical hockey and it's fast.

"So, changes I think on the road, we just get to that game a little quicker for some reason. Looking to do that tonight."

Part of the reason for their stellar road record is opportunity. The Panthers are the only team this season not to host a single series, with their opponent holding home-ice advantage in each, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and the Oilers.

NHL Tonight discusses the keys for game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Florida won three road games against Tampa Bay, two against Toronto, three against Carolina and, so far, one against Edmonton.

Part of the reason is approach. The Panthers are not a heavy line-match team, which has helped simplify their game on the road, where they are not chasing the matches that they get having last change at home.

But for whatever reason, it has worked out.

"I think we're pretty consistent with our starts," Florida coach Paul Maurice said, while indicating that he didn't exactly agree with Jones's reasoning. "Some of it's just experience. I also don't think that we're a heavy match team, that that's a critical piece that you have a huge advantage at home. … It's the consistency of the game that will drive that for you."

The Oilers, meanwhile, are 7-2 at Rogers Place in the playoffs. So, as usual in this series, there isn't exactly a big gulf between the teams.

The Panthers, though, have confidence. They believe they can do it because they have done it before, over and over again.

"We play our same game either home or on the road," defenseman Niko Mikkola said. "You don't have to play for the fans. You just play your game. It's not always pretty, but we just do our thing."

Should the Panthers win in Game 5 (or a potential Game 7, for that matter), they will match the NHL record for road wins in a single playoff year, which is held by the New Jersey Devils (1995, 2000), Calgary Flames (2004), Los Angeles Kings (2012), Washington Capitals (2018), and St. Louis Blues (2019), each of whom won 10 games away from home.

If they manage to win both, they will set a record -- and win the Cup.

Florida already has set an NHL record for most road goals by a team in a single playoff year with 56, having passed 49 scored by Los Angeles in 1993.

"We started every series on the road, so we have a lot more games, but I think it's just we like being together, being on the road, going to opposing buildings and it's a lot of fun like that," forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "The game is still hockey, it doesn't really change much. It's just, yeah, a little different."

Related Content

Pickard of Oilers presents different challenge for Panthers in Cup Final

Pickard to start Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final for Oilers 

Panthers turn page to Game 5 after tough loss in Cup Final

Perry sparking Oilers in latest Cup Final appearance against Panthers

Oilers can seize momentum against Panthers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Cup Final already all-time classic heading to Game 5, players, coaches say

Jagr's influence helped Barkov's rise with Panthers

Samoskevich soaking up Stanley Cup Playoffs learning experience with Panthers

Latest News

Goalie staredown unlikely prior to Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Panthers at Oilers, Stanley Cup Final Game 5 preview

Pickard to start for Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pickard to start Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final for Oilers 

Pickard of Oilers presents different challenge for Panthers in Cup Final

EDGE stats behind Pickard’s Stanley Cup Playoff heroics for Oilers

Mrtka could have highest ceiling among prospects in 2025 NHL Draft

Aitcheson rising in prospect rankings ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

Abbotsford tops Charlotte in 2OT in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

Rangers' Zibanejad pens heartfelt goodbye to Kreider after trade

Norwegian Cruise Line partners with NHL for $75K donation to veteran memorial organization

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 13

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, named CHL player of year

Islanders mascot Sparky surprises young cancer patient

Panthers turn page to Game 5 after tough loss in Cup Final