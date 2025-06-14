Panthers hope road success continues in Game 5 of Cup Final against Oilers

EDMONTON -- If the Florida Panthers are going to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, they will have to win at least one game on the road.
Fortunately for them, that hasn't been a problem in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers are 9-3 on the road in the postseason, including taking Game 2 of the Cup Final at Rogers Place, with Brad Marchand scoring in double overtime in the 5-4 win on June 6.
They'll try to keep that going in Game 5 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX) with the chance to put themselves one win away from a second straight title.
"I've noticed that the style of game that we play travels," Florida defenseman Seth Jones said. "I think we don't change anything based on whether we're home or away. First change, last change, anything like that. Our game is very direct. It's simple and it's physical hockey and it's fast.
"So, changes I think on the road, we just get to that game a little quicker for some reason. Looking to do that tonight."
Part of the reason for their stellar road record is opportunity. The Panthers are the only team this season not to host a single series, with their opponent holding home-ice advantage in each, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and the Oilers.