Cup Final already all-time classic heading to Game 5, players, coaches say

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Paul Maurice didn’t hesitate when asked how incredible this Stanley Cup Final has been.
“Oh, this is as good as this thing gets. This is Christmas, this is the payoff,” the Florida Panthers coach said after their 5-4 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena evened the best-of-7 series 2-2 on Thursday.
With the momentum swings, big shots, bigger saves, overtime heroes, bitten nails, frazzled nerves, this Final truly has been the hockey gift that keeps on giving. There are likely more great moments to come as the series continues, with Game 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
The series is tied thanks to another memorable game Thursday, when the Oilers came back from a 3-0 first-period deficit to defeat the Panthers. It was the third of these four Final games to go to overtime, making this the eighth Final (fourth in the expansion era that began in 1967-68) to have at least three games require overtime.