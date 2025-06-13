Cup Final already all-time classic heading to Game 5, players, coaches say

The last time that happened was the 2014 Final between the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, when Games 1, 2 and 7 went to overtime. The latter two went to double overtime, with the Kings winning Game 7 and the first Stanley Cup in their history on a goal by defenseman Alec Martinez.

Edmonton forward Corey Perry, who has played in six Finals, including five in the past six seasons, said this was “probably” the best one he has experienced.

“Just the way the games have gone to overtime in three of the four," he said. "I mean, it’s two good teams and they’re equally matched and you’re going to get some good hockey. There are some superstars on both sides of the puck. It’s fun to be a part of.”

The two teams look to be upping the ante after they met in the Cup Final last year, which ended with Florida winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in its history. There were some moments, there were some close games (the Panthers won 4-3 in Game 4 and 2-1 in Game 7), but it didn’t measure up to this Final.

The 32 goals combined between the Oilers and Panthers are the fourth most through the first four games of a Final and the most since 1980, when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders combined for 33. The last time there were at least 40 goals combined in the first five games of a Final was in 2010, when the Chicago Blackhawks and Flyers reached that total.

Edmonton has had two comebacks from multi-goal deficits, tied for second most in Final history. The Flyers had three comeback wins against the Oilers in the 1987 Final, which Edmonton won in seven games.