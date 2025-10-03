NHL Status Report: Laughton week to week for Maple Leafs

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller returned to practice Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in practice Monday. Miller wore a noncontact jersey and skated in his regular spot at center between Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle. Forward Artemi Panarin did not practice Friday and day to day with an upper-body injury. Panarin skated with a coach before the team got on the ice for practice. He previously missed time in training camp with a lower-body injury. The Rangers are hopeful to have Miller and Panarin in the lineup when they open the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). "I think it's just day by day at this point," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're trying to err on the side of caution as we've said with these guys all along."

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust will miss at least two weeks because of a lower-body injury, the Penguins announced Thursday. That means the forward, who had 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games in 2024-25, will miss Pittsburgh’s season opener on Oct. 7 at the New York Rangers. ... The Penguins also announced defenseman Jack St. Ivany (lower body) will miss at least six weeks.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen practiced Friday in a full contact jersey but remains week-to-week with a groin injury that he re-injured during the summer and required a procedure. The 32-year-old forward, who was on the ice Thursday in a noncontact jersey, had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games last season. "No change," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. "Not close to being ready to play." ... Defenseman Brett Pesce did not play in the third period of a 3-1 preseason loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Keefe said Pesce would skate on his own Friday and "we will have to see" about his status for the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.

New York Islanders

Calum Ritchie could miss the start of the season because of a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old forward is expected to be out 1-2 weeks; the Islanders open the regular season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9. Ritchie has two points (one goal, one assist) in four preseason games.