Tkachuk’s run with Senators, U.S. highlighted in ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ return

Brady Tkachuk is more than Matthew Tkachuk’s little brother. He’s the captain of the Ottawa Senators, a key part of the United States national team and the main character of his own story.
He’s the protagonist in the first episode of the second season of “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,” the docuseries that launches on Prime Video on Friday. The show takes you inside the Tkachuks’ family dynamic, the U.S.’ effort at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Senators’ run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.
It sets up this season, when the U.S. goes for gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the Senators try to take another step.
The 26-year-old forward said he watched “Road to the NHL Winter Classic” growing up and thought it was “the coolest thing in the world.” Now people can see him behind the scenes.
“I’m excited for everybody to kind of see part of my life,” he said.
Brady is a little less than two years younger than Matthew, and he’s always followed him.
The Tkachuk family shared home movies of the boys’ childhood, including one on the golf course. Big brother does something impressive and receives praise. Little brother is not even a caddy. He’s a groundskeeper.
Matthew won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24; Brady sat in the stands. When the brothers played for the U.S. at 4 Nations, it was the first time Brady had a chance to play playoff-type hockey at the NHL level.
The show invites the audience to dinner with the Tkachuk family the night before the U.S. plays Canada in Montreal on Feb. 15, then into the stands, onto the ice and into the penalty box during the game. Matthew drops the gloves at the opening face-off. Brady does the same three seconds later. That sparks a 3-1 win and makes 4 Nations the biggest story in sports.
“We just wanted to show … how united we were as a group and how we’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Brady said. “And, of course, being in that enemy territory, that first game just showed that we’re a team and that we’ll have each other’s backs every step of the way.”