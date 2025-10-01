McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, 'pumped' to make Penn State debut

Hype surrounds forward heading into game against Arizona State on Friday; will be broadcast on NHL Network

© Kylie Barton/Penn State Athletics

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Gavin McKenna's time has arrived.

The Penn State freshman forward, the most coveted recruit in NCAA hockey history and favorite to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, will make his season debut against Arizona State at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday.

How much hype is there around McKenna? The game will be broadcast live on NHL Network at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.

McKenna is fired up for a different reason.

"Seeing what these guys did last year, making it to the Frozen Four, I think that was obviously a big influence on me," McKenna said. "There's a lot of excitement around our team, and obviously I'm pumped for this year."

The arrival of the 17-year-old in State College, Pennsylvania, has skyrocketed already high excitement levels for a team that returns its top four scorers from last season.

McKenna, though, is a different type of talent. He was named player of the year in the Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League after he was second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat.

"McKenna is in a special category that you only come across every few years," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "His offensive instincts and playmaking game are truly exceptional and it's his composure, compete and maturity that really sell you on his talent."

McKenna (5-foot-11, 162 pounds) will be challenged by older, bigger players this season, but Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky isn't concerned.

"He manipulates the pace," Gadowsky said. "That's, I think, the most amazing thing about him. Obviously, his puck skills are elite, the skating is elite, his edges. But I really enjoy, and I think the other players on the team have really enjoyed watching his mind work. When normally you think you're out of time and space, he manipulates it, and that's what's really amazing to watch."

McKenna feels he's adapted well so far.

"I think that's part of my game, sometimes I like to slow down the game, sometimes I like to speed it up," he said. "I think part of my game is patience. Sometimes when I'm out there, I like to slow it down and have guys come to me where I can find guys open. I think it's just kind of knowing when to do it and when to not.

“College is a very fast-paced game and it's a little different from [the WHL], but I think it's been going good so far in practices."

McKenna is part of a standout incoming class for Penn State, recruited in part because of the rule change that allowed CHL players to be eligible to play NCAA hockey starting this season.

That group includes defenseman Jackson Smith, who was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 14 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. Smith (6-3, 195) will become the first player selected in the first round of an NHL draft to play for Penn State.

The 18-year-old was 10th among WHL defensemen last season with 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) in 68 games with Tri-City.

"He's an absolute thoroughbred," Gadowsky said. "He is one of the most beautiful skaters you will ever see in your life, except he's doing it in a big 6-foot-4 frame. This kid's a thoroughbred. He is absolutely an NHL player."

McKenna and Smith faced off in the WHL once last season; McKenna had two assists in Medicine Hat's 3-1 win on Jan. 25; Smith did not have a point for Tri-City.

But their relationship goes far beyond one head-to-head matchup last season.

"I grew up with Jackson; we played in tournaments together," McKenna said. "He's a great player, and the way he sees the ice is pretty special. He's got a lot of confidence out there, which is a very big key in hockey. I think he's got all the tools."

Also set to make their Penn State debuts Friday are forward Luke Misa (Calgary Flames) who had 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games with Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League and is the older brother of San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft; forward Shea Van Olm, an undrafted 21-year-old who led the WHL with 49 goals in 66 games with Spokane; and Mac Gadowsky, an undrafted 23-year-old who led NCAA defensemen with 16 goals in 38 games for Army and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's NCAA player. He is Guy Gadowsky's son.

When you combine that with Penn State's returning players, a group that includes forwards Aiden Fink (Nashville Predators) who led the Nittany Lions with 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 40 games last season and was a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist, and Charlie Cerrato (Carolina Hurricanes), who was second with 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games, the excitement level is unprecedented.

"You go to class, maybe a professor might say, 'I can't wait to watch a hockey game,'" Penn State forward Dane Dowiak said. "Or one of your classmates that you sit next to and you've never met them before, and they can't wait to watch hockey game. ... There's a lot of buzz around the players we got coming in and the team we had last year, obviously those two clashing has got to make some noise. I definitely think there's a lot of buzz. And it's pretty cool and pretty special to be a part of."

But the driving force for Penn State this season will be McKenna.

He knows he'll be in the spotlight on and off the ice, but that's nothing new. It's a matter of doing what he can to help Penn State succeed, and that begins with the season-opening games at Arizona State on Friday and Saturday (8 p.m. ET; NHLN).

That success won't come easy. Arizona State was 21-14-2 and second in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings last season. The Sun Devils will be led by forward Cullen Potter, selected by the Flames in the first round (No. 32) at the 2025 draft, who had 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games as an 18-year-old freshman last season. And their recruiting class includes Justin Kipkie (Minnesota Wild), who was fifth among WHL defensemen with 62 points (12 goals, 50 assists) in 64 games with Victoria.

"Obviously there's a lot of pressure, but I think over the years I've kind of learned to deal with it," McKenna said. "Especially with our team this year, there's a lot of hype, and obviously with that comes a lot of pressure. I've been on teams where there's been a lot of hype around us, and we've been able to pull through."

