McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, 'pumped' to make Penn State debut

Gavin McKenna's time has arrived.

The Penn State freshman forward, the most coveted recruit in NCAA hockey history and favorite to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, will make his season debut against Arizona State at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday.

How much hype is there around McKenna? The game will be broadcast live on NHL Network at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.

McKenna is fired up for a different reason.

"Seeing what these guys did last year, making it to the Frozen Four, I think that was obviously a big influence on me," McKenna said. "There's a lot of excitement around our team, and obviously I'm pumped for this year."

The arrival of the 17-year-old in State College, Pennsylvania, has skyrocketed already high excitement levels for a team that returns its top four scorers from last season.

McKenna, though, is a different type of talent. He was named player of the year in the Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League after he was second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat.

"McKenna is in a special category that you only come across every few years," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "His offensive instincts and playmaking game are truly exceptional and it's his composure, compete and maturity that really sell you on his talent."

McKenna (5-foot-11, 162 pounds) will be challenged by older, bigger players this season, but Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky isn't concerned.

"He manipulates the pace," Gadowsky said. "That's, I think, the most amazing thing about him. Obviously, his puck skills are elite, the skating is elite, his edges. But I really enjoy, and I think the other players on the team have really enjoyed watching his mind work. When normally you think you're out of time and space, he manipulates it, and that's what's really amazing to watch."

McKenna feels he's adapted well so far.