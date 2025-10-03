Mammoth renovated arena, new practice facility 'crazy nice'

SALT LAKE CITY -- It was only a preseason game, but it was a notable moment.

This was the first time the Utah Mammoth logo charged across center ice at Delta Center, the first time players wore Mammoth uniforms in the arena, the first time fans could buy Mammoth jerseys in the team store, the first time fans could sit in new, steep end-zone seats that could make this one of the craziest venues in the NHL.

Tyler Wahlberg wore a new No. 92 Logan Cooley jersey in Row 9 of Section 13, behind the net where center Kevin Stenlund scored to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings at 15:12 of the first period Thursday night. He had a great view of the goal in seats that didn't exist six months ago.

He had a great view of the seats' installation too.

"Oh, dude, we're excited," he said. "My company's worked on this thing all summer long, so I've been here. I've been able to see all the construction. Yeah, it's been a lot of anticipation for what's happening tonight."