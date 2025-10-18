NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames

Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau was activated from injured reserve and is likely to make his season debut against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC). The forward missed the first five games of the season because of an undisclosed injury sustained during a preseason game Oct. 1. "It's been a long few weeks watching the guys, but I'm ready to go, excited," Huberdeau said after practice Friday. "Hopefully I can make a difference out there." … The Flames sent forward Matvei Gridin to Calgary of the American Hockey League.