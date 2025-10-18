Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames
Guhle out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens; Kucherov questionable for Lightning
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau was activated from injured reserve and is likely to make his season debut against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC). The forward missed the first five games of the season because of an undisclosed injury sustained during a preseason game Oct. 1. "It's been a long few weeks watching the guys, but I'm ready to go, excited," Huberdeau said after practice Friday. "Hopefully I can make a difference out there." … The Flames sent forward Matvei Gridin to Calgary of the American Hockey League.
Montreal Canadiens
Kaiden Guhle will miss 4-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury, the Canadiens announced Saturday. The defenseman had an assist in 16:10 of ice time in Montreal's fourth straight win Thursday, 3-2 against the Nashville Predators. Guhle has one goal and one assist in five games this season. ... The Canadiens will also be without forwards Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach against the New York Rangers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG); each is day to day with a lower-body injury. Forward Owen Beck was recalled from Laval of the AHL on an emergency basis.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov (illness) is questionable to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH). The Lightning forward did missed a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday. Kucherov has three points (two goals, one assist) in four games this season for Tampa Bay (1-2-2). He is three points shy of becoming the second player in franchise history to get 1,000 career points (Steven Stamkos, 1,137).
Seattle Kraken
Frederick Gaudreau is out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Kraken announced Saturday. The forward did not return to a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday after taking a hit from defenseman Tyler Kleven in the final minute of the second period. Gaudreau has one assist in four games this season. The Kraken also announced defenseman Brandon Montour is taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. Seattle, which visits Toronto on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN), recalled forward John Hayden from Coachella Valley of the AHL.
Colorado Avalanche
Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is out indefinitely, the Avalanche announced Saturday. The forward played 10:29 in a 4-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Kiviranta has been held without a point in five games this season. Colorado hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews skated on his own prior to practice Friday, and the center is expected to be in the lineup against the Kraken at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN). ... Steven Lorentz was a full participant at practice and likely will play Saturday; the forward was a healthy scratch for a 2-1 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Thursday after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.
Dallas Stars
Thomas Harley is expected to play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+) after the Stars defenseman missed practice Friday because of an illness. ... Defenseman Nils Lundkvist (lower body) missed practice Friday; he was injured in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar (foot) is week to week because of a foot injury and will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO). The center did not play in a 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, the first time in four seasons Kopitar missed a game because of injury. ... Corey Perry practiced Friday in a regular jersey; the forward has been out since having knee surgery Sept. 12 for an injury sustained during a pre-training camp skate. He was expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Samuelsson could play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE) after the defenseman missed two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Justin Danforth is expected to be out more than a month because of a "significant" lower-body injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. The forward left an 8-4 win against the Senators on Wednesday.
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov will be a game-time decision at Ottawa on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG). The Islanders defenseman did not practice Friday (maintenance).
Washington Capitals
Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey again Saturday and will not play against the Canucks at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Capitals center missed his second straight game Friday, a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. Dubois participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois is questionable to return Tuesday against Seattle . … Forward Ethen Frank was recalled from Hershey of the AHL.
Detroit Red Wings
Lucas Raymond (upper body) is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN). The forward missed his second straight game Friday, a 2-1 overtime win against the Lightning. Raymond sustained the injury on a hit during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Monday. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Raymond is day to day.