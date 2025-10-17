Canadiens, Rangers set to meet up in latest chapter of historic rivalry

MONTREAL -- The ghosts of Jacques Plante and Lorne “Gump" Worsley will be floating above the nets of the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers Saturday at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG), legendary goalies for both teams present in spirit two weeks before Halloween.

The Canadiens (4-1-0) are riding a four-game winning streak following their 3-2 overtime victory on Thursday against the visiting Nashville Predators. The Rangers (2-3-1) are winless in three (0-2-1), having lost 2-1 in overtime to Toronto on Thursday.

The Rangers’ visit to Montreal will be the 718th time the teams have met in regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff action, the Canadiens holding a 344-202-94-4 record in 644 scheduled games, 38-33-2 in 73 playoff games.

Plante and Worsley, two giant Hall of Fame-bound personalities, famously changed wool sweaters on June 4, 1963, packaged in a blockbusting seven-player trade that sent Plante and forwards Phil Goyette and Don Marshall to the Rangers in exchange for Worsley and forwards Dave Balon, Leon Rochefort and Len Ronson.