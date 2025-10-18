NHL On Tap: Scheifele can become Jets franchise all-time leading scorer

Goal Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens (4-1-0) have won four straight games, including the past two in overtime thanks to forward Cole Caufield. He has five goals in his past three games, including both OT goals. He scored with 1:35 left in a 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and with three seconds remaining for a 3-2 victory against the Predators on Thursday. Caufield enters the game with seven points (five goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak, and his 10 overtime goals are tied for the most in Canadiens history with Howie Morenz and Max Pacioretty. He'll look to keep the streak alive when Montreal hosts the New York Rangers (2-3-1) in an Original Six matchup at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG). For the Rangers, defenseman Adam Fox (66 goals in 437 games) needs one goal to pass Barry Beck (66) for eighth most by a defenseman in franchise history.