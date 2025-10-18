There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, four of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Scheifele can become Jets franchise all-time leading scorer
Maple Leafs' Tavares continues push for 500 goals; Eichel looks to add to five-game point streak for Golden Knights
© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images
Soaring Scheifele
Mark Scheifele will look to extend his season-opening point streak to five games (five goals, three assists) when the Winnipeg Jets (3-1-0) host the Nashville Predators (2-1-2) at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO). The Jets have won three straight games since a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars in their season opener and Scheifele has been on fire. He also is tied with Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with 812. Additionally, Josh Morrissey (294 assists in 666 games) needs one assist to pass Dustin Byfuglien (294 in 609) as the assist leader among Jets/Thrashers defensemen.
Goal Caufield
The Montreal Canadiens (4-1-0) have won four straight games, including the past two in overtime thanks to forward Cole Caufield. He has five goals in his past three games, including both OT goals. He scored with 1:35 left in a 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and with three seconds remaining for a 3-2 victory against the Predators on Thursday. Caufield enters the game with seven points (five goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak, and his 10 overtime goals are tied for the most in Canadiens history with Howie Morenz and Max Pacioretty. He'll look to keep the streak alive when Montreal hosts the New York Rangers (2-3-1) in an Original Six matchup at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG). For the Rangers, defenseman Adam Fox (66 goals in 437 games) needs one goal to pass Barry Beck (66) for eighth most by a defenseman in franchise history.
Jack-pot
The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-2) have won two straight and are on a five-game point streak to begin the season. Jack Eichel has point in all five games, and entered play Friday with an NHL-leading 11 points (five goals, six assists), which is the most points by a Golden Knights player through the team's first five games of a season. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights will look to keep it rolling when they host the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC), marking the second game between the division rivals in five days; Vegas won 4-2 on Tuesday. Calgary (1-4-0) has lost four straight following a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers in their season-opener Oct. 8. The Flames should have Jonathan Huberdeau in the lineup for the first time since the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during a preseason game Oct. 1.
Schaefer's streak
Matthew Schaefer is making it look easy as a rookie defenseman with the New York Islanders (1-3-0). The 18-year-old, chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least four games (one goal, three assists) to begin his career. He's also the seventh player (of any position) to do so at age 18 or younger, and he'll be in the spotlight once again when New York plays the Ottawa Senators (2-3-0) at Canadian Tire Centre (3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG).
Touting Tavares
John Tavares needs five goals to become the 49th player in NHL history to reach 500 for his career. The 35-year-old is in his 17th NHL season, and eighth with the Maple Leafs (3-2-0), who host the Seattle Kraken (2-0-2) at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN). Among the 48 players to score 500, eight played for Toronto during their careers: Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald, Mats Sundin, Joe Nieuwendyk, Patrick Marleau, Ron Francis, Dave Andreychuk and Mike Gartner. Sundin was the only player of that group to score No. 500 as a member of the Maple Leafs.
The schedule
Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE)
New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators (3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG)
Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (3:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)
Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN, KONG, KHN)
New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG)
Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH)
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+)
Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO)
Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT)
Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO)
Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC)
Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA)