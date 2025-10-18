Ovechkin closes in on 900 career goals with 1st of season

WASHINGTON – When Alex Ovechkin doesn’t score a goal in his first four games of a season, that usually leads to questions about what’s wrong.

That comes with the territory when you’re the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

No one on the Washington Capitals, though, including Ovechkin, seemed too worried that the puck wasn’t going to start going in for him eventually. That too is a product of Ovechkin’s track record for finding a way to score for more than two decades now.

So, when Ovechkin did get his first goal of the season – and 898th of his career – in the Capitals’ 5-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday, it felt mostly like back to business as usual for the 40-year-old left wing.

“If it was I did not have any chances, it [would be] kind of like, ‘Oh [no],’” Ovechkin said. “But no, the chances were there. Sometimes you just have to be patient, and one goes in. And I hope next game it’s going to be more.”

Ovechkin also had an assist to help the Capitals (4-1-0) extend their winning streak to four games. Ovechkin’s line with center Dylan Strome (two goals, two assists) and Anthony Beauvillier (one assist) accounted for seven points (three goals, four assists).

“I thought tonight, every time it felt like we got a chance, we were getting the rebounds and continuing play,” said Strome, who also didn’t score a goal in the Capitals’ first four games. “I think all four lines had some really good shifts in the O-zone. Some guys got rewarded.”