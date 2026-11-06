Jankowski has ‘taken advantage’ of big opportunity with Hurricanes

Leaman and Jankowski stay in touch to this day.

“He was texting me all through the Stanley Cup parade (in June),” Leaman said. “He’s always remembered where he comes from and stuff. For me, it’s just more how he’s handled the adversity through his career. I saw a 17-year-old kid that got drafted in the first round, and just what all that brought -- all the pressure, from a Canadian team, the pressure that was brought with that, all the expectations that were brought with that -- a lot of people don’t see that side of the athlete. With Mark, that was really before a lot of development. He had to deal with a lot of expectations and a lot of adversity through his time.

“You’ve really got to tip your cap to him, because he’s handled it and he keeps persevering. That’s what you’re proud of, just as much as all the scoring and things like that. Carolina gave him a crack, and he ran with it.”

Jankowski said, “That was a huge four years for me, personally and hockey-wise as well. “Nate has done a lot for me, being able to really teach me a full, well-rounded game, which I think has really helped me stick around here, honestly, for as long as I have.”

It was only three years ago at this time Jankowski was in the AHL, where he played 40 games for Nashville’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. In the 32 NHL games he played with the Predators during the 2023-24 season, he had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists).

And after also spending time in the AHL over the course of his career in Stockton, California (Calgary), and Rochester, New York (Buffalo Sabres), and also not finding his niche during brief stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sabres, doubt about his ability to land a full-time job in the NHL was at all-time high.

Fortunately, Jankowski’s better half, Rachel, was there for support when he needed it the most.

“She’s with me every day, and I’m dragging her around to a different city every year for a while there,” Jankowski said. “She’s my rock. She’s been with me throughout the whole journey, so to have her by my side and to be there every step of the way has been really special.

“There were some moments there where you never know what’s going to happen. You’re in the minors and you don’t know if you’re going to get back up again or whatnot. You just have to keep working, keep grinding and every day kind of getting better and thinking hopefully when you get that call, you’re trying to stay up for good.”

You also need the right fit. Carolina is home, and Jankowski isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Not on Brind’Amour’s watch.

“Since he came here, he’s been scoring goals and doing what we’ve asked him to do,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s been filling in; we’ve got Jordo out for a long stretch, and he’s taken some of his minutes.

“He’s been just a jack of all trades for us. I think sometimes going to a new place, you kind of reinvent yourself a little. That’s what we want anytime we bring anyone in -- just start fresh, show us what you can do. He’s taken advantage of that.”