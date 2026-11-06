On Tap: Kaprizov seeks to continue goal outburst for Wild

Sharks vow to improve

The Sharks have struggled to start the season, but they're hoping to turn things around against the Wild. San Jose held a players-only meeting after their 7-2 loss the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, their third straight loss and fifth in six games with forward Kiefer Sherwood saying, "It's unacceptable. It's not good enough. To a man, to a team. It's not on the coaches right now." The Sharks are 7-9-1 and have a minus-17 goal differential. "We're going to move forward here, and this one obviously (stinks), but no one's feeling sorry for ourselves," Sherwood continued. "Until we do something about it, stuff's not going to change. So, we need to do something about it moving forward."