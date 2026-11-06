The NHL Draft Notebook is a monthly feature that profiles a top 2027 NHL Draft-eligible player and offers three additional draft prospects to watch this season. Today, a closer look at center Jonah Neuenschwander with EHC Biel-Bienne in the NL, the top professional men's league in Switzerland.
2027 NHL Draft notebook: Neuenschwander grows into top Swiss prospect
Biel/Bienne forward made pro league debut at age 15
© EHC Biel-Bienne
The significance of the moment during his National League debut became real for Jonah Neuenschwander when he heard his name announced over the public address system at Tissot Arena in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, a place he grew up visiting as a kid.
It happened when the forward, at age 15, earned the secondary assist on the opening goal for EHC Biel/Bienne in a 6-1 victory against Lausanne HC on Nov. 26, 2024, to become the youngest player in league history to get a point in his debut.
"The whole evening was special for me," Neuenschwander said. "It was really cool when I found out that I would get to make my debut. Scoring a point as well made it even better. Hearing my name announced in the arena was special moment; I'll never forget that whole evening."
Fast forward two seasons and it isn't surprising Neuenschwander is now one of the top Switzerland-born prospects eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft. He offers an intriguing combination of size (6-foot-3, 185 pounds), skating, skill and hockey sense with the versatility to play center or wing.
He is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.
© EHC Biel-Bienne
Neuenschwander's relationship with Biel began well before he became one of its most promising young players. He grew up supporting the team and attended hockey school with his brother, Elijah, a goalie taken by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2025 NHL Draft. During the 2012-13 NHL work stoppage, he watched Tyler Seguin and Patrick Kane play for Biel and continued following them after they returned to North America.
"It's an honor to play for EHC Biel," Neuenschwander said. "That's where I started, and I've spent my whole career so far. That made it even more special to make my debut for the professional team."
Neuenschwander had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 50 games last season, 18 games for the Under-21 elit team and 32 with Biel/Bienne. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games for Biel this season.
He also represented Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, getting one assist in five games. His offensive tools are apparent in his ability to shoot, distribute and protect the puck, but his development against professionals has required him to adjust beyond skill alone.
"The biggest change for me is the physical side of the game," he said. "At this level, everything is faster. You have less time and need to make decisions more quickly."
Neuenschwander acknowledged he did not always maximize his size earlier in his career. Playing in the National League has pushed him to become more comfortable initiating and absorbing contact, shielding the puck and creating room to make plays.
NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen believes Neuenschwander's mobility distinguishes him from many players with similar size.
"His skating is excellent for such a big man," Vuorinen said. "He can really accelerate from second to third gear, so the opposing player needs a big gap to control him."
© EHC Biel-Bienne
Vuorinen also praised Neuenschwander's face-offs, puck movement and handling, but identified the next step in his offensive development.
"He plays unselfish, but he should become a bit more dangerous around the net by taking a bigger role in execution," Vuorinen said.
Neuenschwander slightly prefers center because it allows him to contribute throughout the rink. He believes his offensive instincts are ahead of his defensive game, an honest self-assessment that surfaced when asked about comparisons to Nico Hischier, the New Jersey Devils captain and fellow Switzerland-born center.
"I see there are some similarities between Nico Hischier and me," Neuenschwander said. "I think my focus is a little more on offense, and I can still improve defensively. I admire how he can play in both directions, offensively and defensively."
Hischier's advice is to avoid becoming consumed by the attention surrounding the draft.
"The noise is a sign you're on the right track, but you still got to keep doing your thing," Hischier said. "Keep working hard and just try to enjoy it."
Neuenschwander appears to be following that approach. His destination next season remains undecided, though he said a move to Lincoln of the United States Hockey League is not currently the plan. Lincoln selected him No. 195 in the 2025 USHL Futures Draft.
For now, his focus remains on the club he grew up cheering for, the professional game that is sharpening his strengths and the daily work required to move closer to the NHL.
"I try not to think too much about who's watching or what is going to happen next year," Neuenschwander said. "I'm trying to get better every day and have fun playing the game I love."
Prospects to watch (listed alphabetically):
Landon DuPont, D, University of Michigan (NCAA)
DuPont (5-11, 192), who is submitting a monthly NHL Draft Diary for NHL.com this season, remains the clear-cut favorite to be selected No. 1 in the 2027 NHL Draft. The right-shot defenseman has transitioned seamlessly from Everett in the Western Hockey League to the NCAA with eight assists in his first eight games while quarterbacking Michigan's top power-play unit. Scouts rave about his hockey sense, puck management and ability to dictate play in all three zones. What's most impressive is that he is doing all of this as a 17-year-old against older collegiate competition. His ice time has climbed beyond 20 minutes per game, and he already looks like a future NHL No. 1 defenseman.
Nazar Privalov, F, CSKA Moscow (KHL)
Privalov's statistics don't jump off the page (two goals in 17 games), but context matters. The center has earned minutes in one of the strongest professional leagues outside the American Hockey League. Scouts like the size (6-4, 227), skating ability and offensive skill. He projects as a true power forward capable of playing center or wing. His physical maturity, NHL frame and flashes of high-end puck skill have many evaluators projecting him as a future top six NHL forward. He has one goal and one assist in one game with Krasnaya Armiya Moscow in Russia's minor hockey league. His contract in Russia runs through 2029-30.
Dima Zhilkin, F, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Saginaw's captain may be the biggest riser in the class. The right-handed shot is tied for first in the Ontario League with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 16 games and has pushed himself into legitimate consideration for the No. 2 spot behind DuPont. The left wing, also providing NHL.com with a monthly diary this season, combines elite offensive instincts with a feisty, competitive style that scouts love. Despite his 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame, he attacks hard areas, wins puck battles and plays with noticeable edge. Zhilkin is committed to Michigan next season.