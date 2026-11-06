2027 NHL Draft notebook: Neuenschwander grows into top Swiss prospect

Neuenschwander's relationship with Biel began well before he became one of its most promising young players. He grew up supporting the team and attended hockey school with his brother, Elijah, a goalie taken by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2025 NHL Draft. During the 2012-13 NHL work stoppage, he watched Tyler Seguin and Patrick Kane play for Biel and continued following them after they returned to North America.

"It's an honor to play for EHC Biel," Neuenschwander said. "That's where I started, and I've spent my whole career so far. That made it even more special to make my debut for the professional team."

Neuenschwander had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 50 games last season, 18 games for the Under-21 elit team and 32 with Biel/Bienne. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games for Biel this season.

He also represented Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, getting one assist in five games. His offensive tools are apparent in his ability to shoot, distribute and protect the puck, but his development against professionals has required him to adjust beyond skill alone.

"The biggest change for me is the physical side of the game," he said. "At this level, everything is faster. You have less time and need to make decisions more quickly."

Neuenschwander acknowledged he did not always maximize his size earlier in his career. Playing in the National League has pushed him to become more comfortable initiating and absorbing contact, shielding the puck and creating room to make plays.

NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen believes Neuenschwander's mobility distinguishes him from many players with similar size.

"His skating is excellent for such a big man," Vuorinen said. "He can really accelerate from second to third gear, so the opposing player needs a big gap to control him."