McDavid continues torrid pace following 'dangerous' hit from Helleson of Ducks

Oilers captain avoids injury after collision into post, extends season-opening point streak to 17

mcdavid-helleson-hit

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid continued his torrid pace to start the season on Thursday, although he had to pick himself up off the ice to do so.

The Edmonton Oilers captain extended his season-opening point streak to 17 games by getting a goal and three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place. McDavid has a League-leading 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) during the streak.

However, all the talk after the game was centered on the hit from Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson at 8:06 of the first period which sent McDavid crashing into the left post.

McDavid stayed down on the ice for a moment before getting up to voice his exception to hit, which produced a scrum that resulted in teammate Vasily Podkolzin being assessed a major for fighting, an instigating minor and a game misconduct.

“Obviously, it’s a play that is a little sensitive to me,” McDavid said. “Those are plays that I’ve been really, really hurt on before. Going into the end wall, going into the net, those type of plays I find to be dangerous.

“I think people have me pegged as some type of robot, but I’ve got feelings and emotions, too. When that comes out it can rattle a game up. Obviously, I appreciate the response from (Podkolzin)."

McDavid isn't wrong to be sensitive toward the hit.

During his rookie season in 2015-16, he broke his left clavicle after crashing into the end boards following a collision with Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Brandon Manning while driving toward the net.

McDavid went on to miss 37 games.

Then in 2018-19, in the final game of the regular season, McDavid sustained a small PCL ligament tear in his left knee after he was tripped by Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and crashed into the right post.

“Like the Giordano play and the play in my rookie year, you're going Mach 1 into the net, and those are dangerous plays in my opinion and a situation I find myself a lot in,” McDavid said. “It's obviously close to home for me.”

ANA@EDM: McDavid buries his own rebound for SHG

Thankfully on Thursday, the hit from Helleson didn't result in an injury. McDavid did briefly go to the dressing room after the play to be evaluated, though he returned later in the period looking no worse for wear.

“I was just making sure things were good,” McDavid said. “I don’t think anyone really knows what it’s like to go Mach 1 into the net or into the end wall. It takes a second, obviously. It’s a play that is close to home for me because those are the plays that have really, really hurt me.”

With that being said, McDavid doesn’t expect to get an open lane whenever he takes the puck hard to the net. He just wants opposing players to be cognizant of the dangers that could result from certain decisions.

“I think everybody understands what they are doing in that type of situation,” McDavid said. “I’m not expecting him to give me a free pass. He makes that decision, I make my decision. That’s just the way it is. You’re going to hit me like that and there’s going to be a response, that’s just the way it is.

“I wish that we treated the net like we treat the end wall. If I do that to him going Mach 1 into the end wall, that’s a five-game suspension and everything. The net is just as dangerous in my opinion with the goalie there, the post there. It’s just as dangerous. Those are dangerous plays, for me, for the goalie.”

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