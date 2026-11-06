McDavid continues torrid pace following 'dangerous' hit from Helleson of Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers captain extended his season-opening point streak to 17 games by getting a goal and three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place. McDavid has a League-leading 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) during the streak.

However, all the talk after the game was centered on the hit from Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson at 8:06 of the first period which sent McDavid crashing into the left post.

McDavid stayed down on the ice for a moment before getting up to voice his exception to hit, which produced a scrum that resulted in teammate Vasily Podkolzin being assessed a major for fighting, an instigating minor and a game misconduct.

“Obviously, it’s a play that is a little sensitive to me,” McDavid said. “Those are plays that I’ve been really, really hurt on before. Going into the end wall, going into the net, those type of plays I find to be dangerous.

“I think people have me pegged as some type of robot, but I’ve got feelings and emotions, too. When that comes out it can rattle a game up. Obviously, I appreciate the response from (Podkolzin)."

McDavid isn't wrong to be sensitive toward the hit.

During his rookie season in 2015-16, he broke his left clavicle after crashing into the end boards following a collision with Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Brandon Manning while driving toward the net.

McDavid went on to miss 37 games.

Then in 2018-19, in the final game of the regular season, McDavid sustained a small PCL ligament tear in his left knee after he was tripped by Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and crashed into the right post.

“Like the Giordano play and the play in my rookie year, you're going Mach 1 into the net, and those are dangerous plays in my opinion and a situation I find myself a lot in,” McDavid said. “It's obviously close to home for me.”