Suzuki has three points in return, Canadiens rally for OT win against Mammoth

Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime to win it for Montreal. He faked a slap shot on a 2-on-1 before firing a wrist shot over Sebastian Cossa’s right shoulder.

Adam Engstrom scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in the third period, and Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj each scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens (10-3-3), who have won six of seven. Jakub Dobes made 16 saves.

Montreal was coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in which it blew a 4-0 lead with 2:39 left in the third period, the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.

Logan Cooley scored his second hat trick in four games and also had an assist, and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Mammoth (10-6-1), who are 2-1-1 over the first four of a six-game road trip. Cossa made 30 saves.

Engstrom tied it at 4-4 at 14:54 of the third period. He moved up to the top of the slot and scored on a wrist shot through traffic in front of the net and past Cossa’s glove.

Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the first period. Mikhail Sergachev found Cooley with a stretch pass at the blue line on the left boards and he drove in before cutting across the goalmouth to put a backhand in around Dobes’ left pad.

Cooley scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 9:24. He slipped behind Canadiens defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier at the blue line to take a breakaway pass from Schmaltz before driving in to score five-hole.

Suzuki, who missed the previous six games, cut it to 2-1 at 15:25 in his return to the lineup. He was left unmarked at the left post to bury a cross-ice feed from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Xhekaj tied it 2-2 at 17:10 with a slap shot that beat Costa from the left point.

Cooley completed the hat trick with a power-play goal to put Utah back ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period.

Dach tied it 3-3 at 1:09 of the third in his return after missing the past two games because of illness. He was at the left post and jammed in a loose puck in the crease.

Schmaltz then gave the Mammoth a 4-3 lead on the power play at 7:14.