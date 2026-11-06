MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists in his return from an upper-body injury for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied late despite Logan Cooley’s hat trick for a 5-4 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth at Bell Centre on Thursday.
Suzuki has three points in return, Canadiens rally for OT win against Mammoth
Caufield scores at 30 seconds after Engstrom ties it with 5:06 left in third; Cooley gets hat trick for Utah
Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime to win it for Montreal. He faked a slap shot on a 2-on-1 before firing a wrist shot over Sebastian Cossa’s right shoulder.
Adam Engstrom scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in the third period, and Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj each scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens (10-3-3), who have won six of seven. Jakub Dobes made 16 saves.
Montreal was coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in which it blew a 4-0 lead with 2:39 left in the third period, the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.
Logan Cooley scored his second hat trick in four games and also had an assist, and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Mammoth (10-6-1), who are 2-1-1 over the first four of a six-game road trip. Cossa made 30 saves.
Engstrom tied it at 4-4 at 14:54 of the third period. He moved up to the top of the slot and scored on a wrist shot through traffic in front of the net and past Cossa’s glove.
Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the first period. Mikhail Sergachev found Cooley with a stretch pass at the blue line on the left boards and he drove in before cutting across the goalmouth to put a backhand in around Dobes’ left pad.
Cooley scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 9:24. He slipped behind Canadiens defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier at the blue line to take a breakaway pass from Schmaltz before driving in to score five-hole.
Suzuki, who missed the previous six games, cut it to 2-1 at 15:25 in his return to the lineup. He was left unmarked at the left post to bury a cross-ice feed from Juraj Slafkovsky.
Xhekaj tied it 2-2 at 17:10 with a slap shot that beat Costa from the left point.
Cooley completed the hat trick with a power-play goal to put Utah back ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period.
Dach tied it 3-3 at 1:09 of the third in his return after missing the past two games because of illness. He was at the left post and jammed in a loose puck in the crease.
Schmaltz then gave the Mammoth a 4-3 lead on the power play at 7:14.