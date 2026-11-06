Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Avalanche for third straight win

Forward wins it on power play at 2:18, Pinchuk gets first NHL goal for Nashville

Predators at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 2:18 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Stamkos one-timed a pass from Roman Josi through a screen short side from the top of the left face-off circle. It was his 247th career power-play goal, passing Phil Esposito and tying Luc Robitaille for fifth place on the NHL's all-time list.

Nashville was on the power play after Colorado defenseman Devon Toews received a two-minute minor penalty for hooking Stamkos just 20 seconds after hitting the left post at 1:42 of the extra frame. 

Vitali Pinchuk scored his first NHL goal, and Ross Colton also scored for the Predators (7-4-5), who have won three straight and four of their past six (4-1-1). Ryan O’Reilly had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Jaden Schwartz and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (9-6-2), who have lost two straight and three of their past six games (3-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Colton scored to make it 1-0 Nashville at 4:01 of the first period after he located the puck at the top of the crease during a goal-mouth scramble and backhanded it past the left pad of Blackwood. Blackwood made two saves on the sequence before Colton’s shot went in.

Schwartz tied it 1-1 at 9:11 when he snapped Martin Necas’ cross-ice pass from the right circle. Brock Nelson poked the puck away from Nick Perbix behind the net and Necas recovered it, skated back into the left circle, and fed Schwartz across the slot.

Pinchuk gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 14:34, roofing a backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle top shelf short side over Blackwood's left shoulder.

Kelly evened it 2-2 at 5:08 of the second period with a snap shot from the left circle. He skated in on a 2-on-1 rush with Fedor Svechkov, froze defenseman Jayden Struble, and then buried the puck blocker side.

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